Top RB prospect Cam Skattebo reportedly takes alternate route to 2025 NFL draft after limited combine showing

On Saturday, ASU Sports reporter Michelle Gardner shared the unique path Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo was taking to the 2025 NFL draft.

In an article, Gardner highlighted how Skattebo would not participate in the Big 12's pro day. The conference's pro day will take place between Tuesday and Friday.

Instead of competing in the pro day, Skattebo will participate in a "private workout" at Arizona State University.

The decision is another unique one by Skattebo, who decided against participating in some of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine drills. During the event, Skattebo competed in the vertical jump and the broad jump. However, he did not take part in the 40-yard dash, the three-cone drill, the 20-yard shuffle or the bench press.

Skattebo recorded a 39.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

Cam Skattebo 2025 NFL draft projection

Cam Skattebo is among the most exciting players in the 2025 NFL draft. He is physical and powerful, has great hands, is a strong pass catcher for a running back and is quick and agile. The combination of these traits made Skattebo a three-down back in college, which can easily translate to the NFL.

Last year for the Sun Devils, Skattebo rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns. He added 45 receptions for 605 yards and three touchdowns. His most impressive game of the season came during the 2025 College Football Playoff.

In a thrilling shootout contest between Arizona State and the Texas Longhorns in the CFP quarterfinal, Skattebo rushed the ball 30 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to this, he had eight receptions through the air for 99 yards.

In CBS Sports' 2025 NFL draft prospect rankings, Skattebo was ranked as the No. 153 prospect.

