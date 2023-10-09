“Top tier trash talking”: NFL fans want Odell Beckham Jr. to ‘hang it up’ after falling for fake quote from Joey Porter Jr.

Yesterday, the Pittsburgh Steelers upset the Baltimore Ravens with a 17-10 victory. Quarterback Kenny Pickett found wide receiver George Pickens 41 yards for the go-ahead game-winning touchdown pass.

Before the Steelers scored their late touchdown in the game, rookie defensive back Joey Porter Jr. made a clutch play by intercepting Lamar Jackson in the red zone.

Fans on social media fell for a fake quote generated by a user named Kevin Grandheer posted on X following the Steelers' victory. He reported that cornerback Porter Jr. told Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to "go be a family man" while intercepting a pass on him in the end zone.

Kevin Grandheer posted on X:

"#Steelers rookie DB Joey Porter Jr. told #Ravens Odell Beckham Jr. "go be a family man" after intercepting a pass in the endzone intended for him. Continuing his father's legacy of walking the talk."

Fans on social media fell for the fake quote from Grandheer and began trolling the Ravens wide receiver.

NFL fans react to Joey Porter Jr.'s trash-talking and trolling Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL fans were trolling OBJ after the fake quote from Steelers' rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. went viral. Some fans think that OBJ is washed up and should retire, while others compared Porter Jr. to his father for his trash talk.

Here's how fans reacted:

Pittsburgh Steelers are now in first place in the AFC North following their victory over the Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have improved to 3-2 and are in first place in the AFC North following their victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

After dropping their season-opener to the San Francisco 49ers, the Steelers have won three out of their last four, taking control of the NFC North. They beat the Cleveland Browns on primetime in Week 2 and then beat the Las Vegas Raiders a week later.

They got upset and blown out by the Houston Texans last week. But came back this week with a victory over Baltimore.

With the Ravens holding a 3-2 record, the Browns 2-2, and the Bengals 3-2, the Steelers are in first place in the AFC North division.

