“Tough break for Sanders” - NFL fans react as injured $5,734,728 star gets carted off from Broncos training camp

The Denver Broncos consider themselves division contenders in 2025 thanks to the likes of Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Brandon Jones, and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II. However, they may be without one of their silent operators for quite some time.
On Sunday, $5.7-million linebacker Drew Sanders was announced to have suffered a foot tendon injury during practice that will sideline him indefinitely. He was carted off from training camp on Saturday:
Fans immediately voiced their concerns and fears:
"Injuries are piling up already sheesh," one sighed.
"What a brutal start to a career man," another lamented.
"Heal up, Drew!" another prayed.
"That's not good," one groaned.
"Bro never gonna get his chance," another despaired.
A seventh-round pick in 2023, Sanders has had 32 tackles (17 solo), a fumble recovery, and a quarterback hit throughout his career. After starting four of 17 games played as a rookie, he was limited to four games (no starts) in 2024 following an Achilles tear during OTAs, not playing again until November.
Broncos urged to explore LB market after Drew Sanders' injury
Drew Sanders is not the only Broncos linebacker to have a significant injury history. Projected starters Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw also carry significant injury histories of their own - a torn ACL for the former and an Achilles rupture for the latter.
This poses a threat to the stability of a squad that has been among the healthiest since Sean Payton took over as head coach in 2023 - an attribute that greatly factored into their return to the playoffs in 2024. Thus, Lou Scataglia, columnist for the team's FanSided vertical Mile High Report, implores general manager George Paton to sign a credible free agent:
"This news should force the Broncos to dip into the free agency market to look for some ILB help."
He mentions two names - Ja'Whaun Bentley, released by the New England Patriots in late March after 509 tackles (280 solo) and one Super Bowl title in seven seasons; and Kyzir White, who started all 17 games and had 137 tackles (60 solo) as an Arizona Cardinal in 2024.
