"Tougher than me": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares heartfelt message after doctor's visit with daughter

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, and daughter are battling bad health, which led them to a doctor’s visit recently. Kelly shed light on the situation, sharing what exactly happened with the mother-daughter duo.

She took to Instagram to share details on the issue, saying that her daughter was tougher than her.

“Mom/daughter doctor date. Both woke up feeling like hell, but I’ll give it to her, she tried to fight through it.. tougher than me," she wrote.

Kelly Stafford is a mother to four daughters: Tyler, Hunter, Sawyer and Chandler. Chandler and Sawyer are twins.

Two years after the birth of Sawyer and Chandler, Kelly Stafford revealed the twins were IVF babies. Kelly took to her Instagram to share the news while describing her journey.

“2 years ago today, Matthew and I’s journey to parenthood began. We are so beyond grateful for the science behind IVF and what it has brought to our lives. For anyone going through this, remember you aren’t alone and keep faith!!” Kelly wrote in the caption.

Like any mother, Kelly Stafford loves her kids. Both Kelly and Matthew’s social media feeds are filled with their baby pictures and videos.

The two keep their fans updated about their kids, including any current health battles. Speaking about health battles, Kelly went through a major health problem herself five years ago.

Kelly Stafford went through serious brain surgery in 2019

In 2019, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, went through brain surgery after doctors found a tumor in her brain. The tumor was non-cancerous, was present in her cranial nerves, and was successfully removed with a 12-hour-long surgery.

In an ESPN essay, Kelly described her journey and how she got to know about the initial symptoms.

“I was in Michigan and had just gotten a massage. When I walked out, I just didn’t feel right. I was light-headed and it felt like the world was spinning around me. My biggest fear is not being here, and not being here to raise my girls. When I went home to hug my girls after the diagnosis, I knew I needed to get through this,” Kelly said.

Going forward, she also talked about how her husband was so “incredible” throughout the process, noting that he was by her side all the time. It’s been five years since the surgery, and Kelly is fit and healthy. With her husband, Kelly runs a podcast called 'The Morning After'.

