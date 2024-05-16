"Tougher than me": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares heartfelt message after doctor's visit with daughter

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Team Name Generator
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Mock Draft Simulator
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Who Should I Draft
    Who Should I Start
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
  • Playoff Chances
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All Playoff Chances
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Fantasy Rankings
    chevron-down
    Redraft
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
    Fantasy Football Rankings
    Dynasty
    Dynasty Rankings
    Superflex Rankings
    QB Rankings
    RB Rankings
    WR Rankings
    TE Rankings
    Kicker Rankings
    Defense Rankings
    PPR Rankings
    Half PPR Rankings
    Non PPR Rankings
  • Trade Value Charts
    chevron-down
    Redraft Trade Value Charts
    Dynasty Trade Value Charts
  • Depth Charts
  • Player Guessing Game
  • Stat Leaders
  • Standings
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • 2024 Fantasy Football
  • Fantasy Football Guide
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Matthew Stafford
  • "Tougher than me": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares heartfelt message after doctor's visit with daughter

"Tougher than me": Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares heartfelt message after doctor's visit with daughter

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 16, 2024 17:06 GMT
&quot;Tougher than me&quot;: Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly Stafford

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, and daughter are battling bad health, which led them to a doctor’s visit recently. Kelly shed light on the situation, sharing what exactly happened with the mother-daughter duo.

She took to Instagram to share details on the issue, saying that her daughter was tougher than her.

“Mom/daughter doctor date. Both woke up feeling like hell, but I’ll give it to her, she tried to fight through it.. tougher than me," she wrote.
Matthew Stafford&#039;s wife, Kelly
Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly

Boost your Fantasy Football game: Use our Draft tool for better picks,make smart lineup choices with Start/Sit tool & trade better with Trade Analyzer

Kelly Stafford is a mother to four daughters: Tyler, Hunter, Sawyer and Chandler. Chandler and Sawyer are twins.

also-read-trending Trending

Two years after the birth of Sawyer and Chandler, Kelly Stafford revealed the twins were IVF babies. Kelly took to her Instagram to share the news while describing her journey.

“2 years ago today, Matthew and I’s journey to parenthood began. We are so beyond grateful for the science behind IVF and what it has brought to our lives. For anyone going through this, remember you aren’t alone and keep faith!!” Kelly wrote in the caption.

Like any mother, Kelly Stafford loves her kids. Both Kelly and Matthew’s social media feeds are filled with their baby pictures and videos.

The two keep their fans updated about their kids, including any current health battles. Speaking about health battles, Kelly went through a major health problem herself five years ago.

Kelly Stafford went through serious brain surgery in 2019

In 2019, Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, went through brain surgery after doctors found a tumor in her brain. The tumor was non-cancerous, was present in her cranial nerves, and was successfully removed with a 12-hour-long surgery.

In an ESPN essay, Kelly described her journey and how she got to know about the initial symptoms.

“I was in Michigan and had just gotten a massage. When I walked out, I just didn’t feel right. I was light-headed and it felt like the world was spinning around me. My biggest fear is not being here, and not being here to raise my girls. When I went home to hug my girls after the diagnosis, I knew I needed to get through this,” Kelly said.

Going forward, she also talked about how her husband was so “incredible” throughout the process, noting that he was by her side all the time. It’s been five years since the surgery, and Kelly is fit and healthy. With her husband, Kelly runs a podcast called 'The Morning After'.

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Sam Nestler
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी