"Trade before deadline is inevitable": Mike Florio doubles down Tyreek Hill's Dolphins exit despite Adam Schefter's report

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has come out to contradict Adam Schefter’s position on a possible Tyreek Hill exit from the Miami Dolphins. Florio thinks Hill is likely to be traded by Miami, suggesting Kansas City and Pittsburgh as potential destinations.

In a report on Monday, the sportswriter submitted that if the Dolphins don’t improve after their Week 1 loss to Indianapolis, Hill may leave. He wrote:

“Week 1 could be a bad sign of things to come for Miami. Here’s the point, for now. If it continues, receiver Tyreek Hill will be this year’s Davante Adams. Although Hill is signed through 2026, he’s due to make $36 million next year - with a cap number of $51.89 million. It’s highly unlikely he’ll be back after 2025.”

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Tyreek Hill is on track to be this year's Davante Adams, with a trade before the deadline seeming inevitable. For now, we're watching two teams: the Chiefs and the Steelers.

Meanwhile, top NFL insider Schefter has ruled out a possible trade by the Dolphins involving Tyreek Hill. Appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show,” Schefter addressed the question of the wide receiver’s future at Miami. He said:

“I don’t know about him going to the Chiefs, and I don’t think the Dolphins are thinking of trading Tyreek Hill now, but if the season continues to go this way, obviously, you’d have to think that all options will be on the table at that point in time.”

Ultimately, the two experts are in agreement on the effect the Dolphins’ performance might have on Hill’s future with the franchise. Miami opened the new season on Sunday with a massive 33-8 defeat to the Colts.

Hill led the Dolphins in receptions with four catches for 40 yards. The team’s lone touchdown came from an 11-yard pass by Tua Tagovailoa caught by De’Von Achane.

Concerns raised by Tyreek Hill’s Week 1 performance

Tyreek Hill’s poor outing on Sunday raises concerns that are beyond a one-time slip in performance. PFSN’s Brandon Astreicher noted that wideout was briefly evaluated by the medical team during the game on Sunday

However, the biggest worry is not Hill’s fitness. Rather, it is the steady decline that has been creeping into his output for the Dolphins. In 2024, he only caught 81 times for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Just a season earlier, he had made 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Therefore, if the Dolphins decide to audit their team in the likely case of a poor run, Hill may be deemed past his peak.

