"Trade him. He obviously doesn’t want to be here.": NFL fans react as Ray Ray McCloud gets sent home and ruled out for Week 7

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Ray Ray McCloud won't play for the team this weekend after he was sent home by coach Raheem Morris. McCloud didn't play on Monday, either, as he was a healthy scratch for the 24-14 upset win over the Buffalo Bills.Morris described the decision as a private matter between McCloud and the team on Friday."I sent him home," Morris said, via the team's website. "An excused absence. We are working through some things that are private with the young man, and we will get those things figured out. This is between Ray-Ray, the organization and us. . . . I wouldn't say it is a disciplinary thing. More a football thing with something we have to get straightened out."Many fans reacted to the news on social media, with some calling for the Falcons to part ways with Ray Ray McCloud, who has been the team's WR3 since last season."Trade him. He obviously doesn't want to be here," one fan said. "Don't know the details but this relationship is broken and appears broken beyond repair," another fan said. "I'm sorry but he can't block and his hands are sus. What happened after Ike got fired Penix threw him a pass 2nd &amp;5 first drive and what did he do drop it smh that was his shot. Too many mistakes man," another fan said. Others took issue with the Falcons easily getting rid of one of their wide receivers when they are shorthanded at the position."then they need to find another WR and fast," one fan said. "Great idea yall send home your WR3 while ur 2 is hurt and have no one behind him that can impact the game. Cause Raheem has his feelings hurt," another fan said. "we have no wide receivers are we are casually sending our WR3 home without disclosing a reason wtf are we doing," another fan said. Additionally, McCloud was ruled out for the San Francisco 49ers matchup.Ray Ray McCloud's situation could be linked with Falcons' WR coach firingThe Atlanta Falcons fired wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard after the team was shut out 30-0 by the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Ray Ray McCloud and Hilliard are close, and he was a big reason why the player signed with the NFC South franchise, ESPN's Marc Raimondi reports.It remains unknown if the situation has something to do with Hilliard's departure, but Morris insisted that the decision wasn't disciplinary.