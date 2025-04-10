"Trade him" - Steelers fans react as T.J. Watt's cryptic social media post goes viral 

T.J. Watt has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers for as long as fans can remember. He was drafted with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Over the years, the seven-time Pro Bowler has solidified himself as a key linebacker on defense. However, Steelers fans are starting to worry following his recent social media activity.

On Instagram, Watt posted a story of himself in his Steelers jersey. He could be seen holding up two fingers in the air in the photo. The linebacker did not add any caption or follow-up to the Instagram story, leading to plenty of speculations and theories about what the post could signify.

Fans shared their perspective on the cryptic story on social media. Some wanted Watt to be traded by the franchise:

"Trade him," one fan commented.

Iill always appreciate 90 but it wouldn't hurt my feelings to trade him for a f**k ton of picks," another fan said.

"Good riddance. Steelers would get a haul for the aging superstar," a fan wrote.

Others felt that Watt was an important key piece of the Steelers to be considered as a trade prospect. Here are some more reactions on X/Twitter:

"A bunch of you idiots say trade him whenever he's the best player on the team and one of the best in the league. I honestly think some of you are just fans to feel miserable and have something to complain about," one fan commented.

"This is gonna hurt if he leaves," another fan said.

"Steelers lose when he's not playing. I hope they keep him!" one fan added.

T.J. Watt signed a four-year contract extension worth $112 million ahead of the 2021 season. This season will be the final year of that contract. The Pittsburgh Steelers have not yet provided any update as to whether they will renew the linebacker's contract or part ways with him after eight seasons together.

T.J. Watt's brother and ex-NFL star sheds light on potential contract extension with Steelers

Last month, T.J. Watt's brother and former NFL star J.J. Watt made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show". He talked about the linebacker's final year of the four-year extension and how the Steelers should focus on closing in a deal with him as soon as possible.

"He's going into the last year of his deal," J.J. Watt said. "So yeah, there's no question [that conversations between T.J. Watt and Steelers are happening]... The earlier things get done, the better it turns out. That's all I'm saying."

The Steelers linebacker is considered one of the best defensive players currently in the league. Recently, his division counterpart, Myles Garrett, signed an extension with the Cleveland Browns that provided him with a four-year deal worth $160 million, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league and resetting the market.

Thus, given T.J. Watt's resume, the Steelers will likely have to provide him with a better contract than the one Garrett received to entice him to stay with the franchise.

This upcoming season, he will earn $21,050,000 in base salary, which is lower than the current market value.

What did you make of T.J. Watt's Instagram story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

