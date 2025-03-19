"Trade him to the UFL" - NFL fans roast Will Levis amid rumors of Titans looking to shop QB

Will Levis has been in the spotlight this week, with reports suggesting that the Tennessee Titans might trade the quarterback this offseason. Levis has had a challenging two years at Tennesee and as per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the signal-caller's name has come up in “recent preliminary trade inquiries or internal discussions.”

Fans on social media caught wind of the possibility that the Titans might trade Levis and didn't take long to mock the quarterback.

"Trade him to the UFL," one tweeted.

"He may go for a bucket or two of Mayo," another added.

"Compensation is a bag of chips," a third commented.

A few others were kinder to Levis and suggested that the quarterback could potentially salvage his career at a new team.

"Two down seasons my a**, he had a couple major flashes as a rookie," one wrote.

"He needs to sit behind a good veteran QB if his career can be salvaged," a user added.

"My guess that he will end up being traded to a team like the Giants or Steelers. Guy had his moments but just needs a team to believe in him. Titans did not believe in him." a few tweeted.

The Titans drafted Will Levis in the second round in 2023, with the No. 33 pick. In his two seasons with the franchise, he has recorded 3,899 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, posting a 5-16 record.

Levis' future in Tennessee is now in doubt after the Titans signed veteran quarterback Brandon Allen. The franchise is also reportedly considering drafting a signal-caller this year.

Will Levis says he wants to play in Tennessee for his entire career

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis

After the Titans' final game of last season, Will Levis said he wanted to stay with the franchise forever, while also addressing some of his shortcomings.

"Yeah. Oh my goodness," Levis said when asked if he wants to remain with the Titans in January. "I mean, I want to be the quarterback for this team the rest of my career. I can't control who makes those decisions."

"I played for an audience of one day, and I can't really think of anything else happening outside of what I can control. So, it's going to be—it was a hard year and now it's going to be a hard couple of months trying to feel out what the heck's going on. So glad that I was able to kind of end it on a decent note here and we'll see what happens."

The Titans finished with a rather dismal 3-14 record in the 2024 NFL season. Levis played in 12 of those games, throwing for 2,091 yards on 190 passes with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He won just two games for Tennessee last season.

