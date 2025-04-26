"Travis Etienne, count your days" - NFL fans react as Jaguars draft speedy RB Bhayshul Tuten in Round 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars decided to go with a running back in Day 3 of the draft. Bhayshul Tuten found himself a home with the team after getting drafted as the 104th overall pick. Tuten joins a running back room that boasts 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne Jr.

With Bhayshul Tuten's selection, coach Liam Coen continues to revamp the Jaguars's RB department while focusing more on rushing plays on offense.

Fans took to social media to react to the ex-Virginia Tech running back joining the Jacksonville Jaguars. Some stated that Tuten might possibly go on to replace Travis Etienne Jr. as a starter.

"TRAVIS ETIENNE, COUNT YOUR DAYS," one fan commented.

"Bhayshul Tuten's selection means it's looking dark for Travis Etienne," another fan said.

"AThe Bhayshul Tuten pick to the Jaguars might mean it will be the last of Travis Eitenne on the Jaguars," this fan wrote.

Others stated that Jacksonville is making wise decisions in this year's draft.

"Jags having a good draft tbh," this fan said.

"This is how you draft a RB, not in the top 5," another fan stated.

"You got the best RB in the draft! An amazing athlete and person!!! Lets go Bhayshul! Congratulations!!" one fan commented.

With Travis Etienne Jr. set to become a free agent in 2026, there is a possibility that Bhayshul Tuten will be paired with Tank Bigsby. During his two-season stint with the Hokies, Tuten - who recorded a total of 2,022 rushing yards and 25 TDs - was honored as a Second-Team All-SEC during both campaigns.

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry shares heartwarming message for Bhayshul Tuten after Jaguars selection

Brent Pry got the opportunity to coach running back Bhayshul Tuten during his two years with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

After going in the fourth round, the Hokies's head coach shared a heartwarming message on social media for his former player. Pry congratulated Tuten on getting drafted and shared his excitement to witness his professional journey in the league.

"One of the most dynamic backs in the country- Jags just got a game-changer. Proud of you Tuten! big things ahead," Pry wrote.

Apart from Bhayshul Tuten, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up with the Cleveland Browns to get Travis Hunter second overall. They used their third-round picks on cornerback Caleb Ransaw (No. 88) and guard Wyatt Milum (No. 89).

