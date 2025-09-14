Travis Etienne or Kenneth Walker or Jaylen Warren: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Three solid options to start at running back in fantasy today are Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker.

Ad

All three running backs had productive seasons in 2024, and each will lead their team's backfields this season. Let's take a look at their fantasy projections this week and take a look at who is the best start of the three:

Is Travis Etienne a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Travis Etienne showed fantasy owners that he can still be one of the best fantasy backs in the league during the Jaguars' opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Ad

Trending

Etienne rushed for the second-most yards in the NFL (143) and had the longest run of the season, breaking free for a 71-yard run. The Jaguars also traded backup running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles this past week.

With Bigsby gone and with his big Week 1, Etienne should be one of the top running backs in fantasy this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Is Jaylen Warren a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Jaylen Warren had himself a solid fantasy day last week against the New York Jets, but only because he got into the endzone. He led the team in carries (11) and rushing yards (37) and added two catches for 22 yards and a receiving touchdown in the Steelers' win.

Ad

With Najee Harris gone, Warren is the No. 1 RB in Pittsburgh in a backfield that he splits with Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson. Today, the Steelers face the Seattle Seahawks, who allowed just 119 rushing yards and no touchdowns on the ground to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Warren projects to be a risky pick in Week 2.

Is Kenneth Walker a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets - Source: Getty

Kenneth Walker had a worrying season opener for fantasy managers. Walker had fewer carries than Zach Charbonnet in Week 1, as he had 10 to Charbonnet's 12. Walker did have three receptions, but only got four yards out of the three catches.

Ad

With Walker having a down week last week, the Seahawks could look to Charbonnet as the lead back today against the Steelers. Last week, the Steelers gave up 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns to the Jets. Today could be a good opportunity for Walker to have a bounce-back game.

Should I start Travis Etienne, Kenneth Walker, or Jaylen Warren in Week 2 fantasy football?

Travis Etienne vs. Kenneth Walker, vs. Jaylen Warren - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Travis Etienne is the best pick to start in fantasy out of him, Jaylen Warren, and Kenneth Walker.

Ad

The tool projects Etienne to finish with 14.6 points compared to Warren's 12.1 points and Walker's 11.6 points. The tool projects points based on matchups, recent trends, and how well a player has recently performed.

With how close the projections are, any of these should be a solid start this week in fantasy, but Etienne is the best of the three.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.