Travis Etienne's brother sends heartfelt message for Jaguars' RB

Travis Etienne Jr. has been a straight-up spark plug for the Jacksonville Jaguars since they scooped him up in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. But off-field, he’s more than just a playmaker. He’s a role model, especially to his younger brother, Trevor Etienne.

Trevor, fresh off a strong run at Georgia, is gearing up for his own NFL journey with the draft just weeks away. On Thursday, he took a moment to show some love to his big brother, dropping a heartfelt message on Instagram that proves their bond runs deeper than football.

“So me and my brother are really close. I can call him any time of the day, any time of the night, we talk about anything, whenever, wherever, whatever. I am just blessed to have someone like him in my life. You know, just to be able to like, look up to someone like him is a huge blessing and to have him in my life…”

Trevor emphasized how Travis constantly pushes him to be his best.

“But yeah, he is always pushing me, and it is always that big brother, little brother aspect. It is never good enough, but I appreciate it because you know he is pushing me to be my best self.”

Trevor, a versatile running back, is looking to carve his own path in the NFL. While he might not have the same speed and power as Travis, he brings vision, elusiveness and three-down capability. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described him as a “low-mileage back with middle-round value” who could make an early impact as a third-down option.

Travis Etienne’s future in doubt as Jaguars overhaul roster after disastrous season

Travis Etienne might be on his way out of Jacksonville. After a brutal 4-13 season, the Jags are blowing it all up, and their RB1 could be the next piece to go. With a new general manager running the show, the team has already cut ties with every free agent this offseason. Now, Etienne’s name is swirling in trade talks as the Jaguars reevaluate their future.

It wasn’t long ago that Etienne looked like a franchise running back, torching defenses with 5.1 yards per carry as a rookie. However, that number has since dipped to 3.8, and in today’s NFL, where running backs aren’t exactly cash cows, that’s a tough sell. He’s still a solid pass-catcher (2.7 receptions per game), but Jacksonville doesn’t seem interested in paying big money to keep him around.

Should Travis Etienne excel next season, the Jags might reconsider their stance. However, as things stand, the indications suggest a split. With the team clearing house and looking to build from scratch, Etienne might have to find a new home.

