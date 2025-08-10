"Travis Hunter already a bust" - NFL fans react as Jaguars star makes massive error on defense during preseason debut vs. Steelers

Travis Hunter made an immediate impact in college as a two-way player - one who was as adept at making plays as he was at stopping them. But if Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is any indication, his detractors may start thinking that he will have a hard time doing the same in the NFL.During the second quarter, the wide receiver/cornerback attempted to tackle Kaleb Johnson on a running play but was instead slammed headfirst into the ground:Much mockery ensued:Dave @DaveBaker1996LINKTravis Hunter already a bust&quot;He most overrated player in a long long time,&quot; one snickered.&quot;This stupid experiment should be over soon,&quot; another demanded.&quot;Please tell me he plays Derek Henry this year,&quot; another wished.&quot;Love everything about this,&quot; one swooned.&quot;True Heisman trophy winner (Kaleb Johnson) versus skinny Big 12 merchant (Travis Hunter),&quot; another insisted.Just this week, cornerback Jourdan Lewis had praised Hunter's adaptability:&quot;He's just so comfortable. He's confident in what he does. He knows the spotlight's on him. He just goes out there and handles business.&quot;And so did wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.:&quot;Being able to go out there and execute the plays and knowing the ins and outs. Just being in his playbook, learning the playbook, knowing what he has, not having to second-guess himself or think twice about what he has. That's probably the biggest thing.&quot;