Travis Hunter backs Cam Newton for Hall of Fame as Colorado star reflects on being coached by former MVP

Top NFL Draft prospect Travis Hunter is backing Cam Newton for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Hunter has a history with Newton, as he once played for one of the former Carolina Panthers quarterback's 7 on 7 teams.

Hunter, on his podcast "The Travis Hunter Show" and discussed his experience of playing on one of Newton's teams. The Colorado Buffaloes receiver believes Newton is a future Hall of Famer.

Hunter had positive things to say about his experience working with the former signal-caller, and how beneficial the overall experience in the 7 on 7 environment was. He said(1:48 onwards):

"Playing 7 on 7 was just super fun. No, you got to meet a lot of kids, a lot of different guys, and get coached by Cam Newton. So, like getting coached by an NFL vet and player, you know, and soon-to-be Hall of Famer, I hope so. You know, that was like, kind of like, like, super cool, super fun, you know, just out there having fun.

"So, and he was able to compete, you know, you always had to compete, the competitive spirit, and you because you were always competing, you know, year-round. So that was great."

That's certainly high praise from Hunter, who is considered to be, arguably, the most dynamic player coming out of the draft in recent years.

Travis Hunter cashing in historic collegiate football career for NFL jump

Hunter played as a full-time wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado last season and he was the program's most productive player at either position. His exceptional play on both sides of the ball as a full-time starter earned him the Heisman Trophy award. Now, Hunter has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft this upcoming April.

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Hunter registered as a cornerback. It's believed that whichever team drafts Hunter, they'll do so to have him hopefully start in their secondary. Should that team decide to utilize his talents on both sides of the ball, that would be up to that franchise on exactly how to go about it. No player has ever started full-time on both offense and defense in the NFL.

If anyone has the potential to do it, it's Hunter, who has already proven he can do it at the collegiate level. It will be interesting to see if an NFL franchise gives him the chance to attempt that historic feat.

