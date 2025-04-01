"Travis Hunter better not have any stinker games" - NFL fans react as look-alike of Colorado WR/CB goes viral before 2025 draft

Travis Hunter is expected to be one of the first players off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy winner played both wide receiver and cornerback positions in college and is expected to solve problems for franchises that are looking for a dynamic player on both sides of the ball.

His star is through the roof and that has brought attention not only to him but his doppelganger. A video has gone viral of another man who looks uncannily like the Colorado prospect. That has ensured hilarity in many corners of the internet with many saying to be on the lookout for his lookalike when Travis Hunter steps on the field.

People have said that if he ever has a bad game, fans will clown the player for having been replaced with his copy. They flooded X/Twitter with their reactions and here are some of the best.

The responses kept coming with many having trouble believing that the person in the video was not really Travis Hunter. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"No chance that’s a fake, that’s the real Travis" - said one.

"Gotta get it to him now that’s a really close look-alike" - commented another.

"He's probably sick of people saying that, but seems like a nice dude and just plays along." - added a third.

Potential landing spot's HC opens up about Travis Hunter playing both WR and CB in NFL

The Patriots are one of the favorites to land Travis Hunter with the fourth overall pick because they do not need a quarterback like the teams above them do. Mike Vrabel said that he did not know how hard it would be for the Colorado star to play both ways noting,

"I don't know how anybody could say how hard it would be. We have never seen a player necessarily do it. I think there are some things he can improve on by probably concentrating on just one position. But never going to put any restrictions on Travis, or any player. We try to, as much as they can handle, we’re going to continue to put more on their plate."

While saying that there would be no restrictions on Travis Hunter, he did say that one position might have to be the primary focus to being with, adding,

“If he were on our football team and he showed great skill at one position. And started to really do well in his conditioning, and it didn’t fall and didn’t drop, we would be open to playing everybody that we had at more than one position. Anything that would help the football team, I would be all in favor of... I think to improve there has to be a primary focus."

As long as his doppelganger does not turn up in Foxborough, one assumes that the player will do well enough to cement at least one spot on the roster.

