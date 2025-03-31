Travis Hunter to Browns? Analyst dissects Kevin Stefanski's draft plans amid Shedeur Sanders rumors

Cleveland native and Cleveland Browns insider Tony Grossi thinks the Cleveland Browns are going to draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. He believes that head coach Kevin Stefanski’s recent comments at the NFL Annual Meeting have reaffirmed that stance.

Grossi shared his takes on ESPN radio after interviewing with head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. He stunned the in-studio DJs with his takeaway on Kenny Pickett:

“They really like Kenny Pickett. They are confident he can be their starting quarterback on day one.”

“Three times today, Kevin Stefanski came back to saying, I'm really excited about Kenny. Kenny's our guy. Kenny's our guy.”

Grossi believes that Stefanski’s declaration of support for Pickett is an indication that they would not be taking a quarterback with the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Browns will get their pick of players after the Tennessee Titans pick at number one overall and have been strongly linked Shedeur Sanders. However, Grossi does not expect them to draft a QB.

”Okay, so if you accept that, okay, it probably means they're passing on a quarterback at No. 2. Because if you are picking the quarterback guy at two, you wouldn't be building up Kenny Pickett at all.”

Instead, he believes that it will be likelier that they take Sanders’ teammate and cornerback/wide receiver hybrid Travis Hunter instead.

“So my other takeaway of this is that I really think they like Travis Hunter as the pick at number 2.”

Both Sanders and Hunter helped turnaround a moribund Colorado program. They transferred to the coach when Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father and their former coach at Jackson State, accepted the head coaching job. Within the span of two years, the Colorado Buffaloes went from the worst program in all of FBS to a winning team playing in a bowl game.

They finished last season with a 9-4 record and a No. 25 national ranking.

The Cleveland Browns are likely to pick between Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Abdul Carter

The Tennessee Titans are expected to take the University of Miami’s quarterback Cam Ward with the first-overall pick. That will leave the Browns to make a pivotal choice of picking between Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Penn State’s pass rusher Abdul Carter.

Carter is the favorite to be drafted there, according to oddsmakers. However, that could change this week. Carter did not work out at the Penn State Pro Day as he is still rehabbing a shoulder injury he suffered last season.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will have the opportunity to impress at the consolidated Big 12 Pro Day this Friday on March 4. How they do with all 32 teams watching will have an impact on what the Browns decide to do at pick number two.

