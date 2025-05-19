Travis Hunter claps back at Cam Ward’s "I'd hate to be Jaguar" jab: Watch

Travis Hunter and Cam Ward are already hyping up their NFL rivalry. With Ward going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans and Hunter No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the two rookies are expected to make a big impact on their new teams.

Ad

They will play in the same division and things are heating up for the quarterback and the cornerback/wide receiver. Hunter and Ward met at the NFLPA rookie premiere on Sunday, starring in a fun moment.

A clip shared by notsohumbletv on Instagram showed the former Miami Hurricanes quarterback picking on Hunter's team. The Colorado Buffaloes product didn't stay quiet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'd hate to be a Jacksonville Jaguar," Ward said.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"We didn't want you. We didn't want you, n***a," Hunter said.

As they tried on their game uniforms, Hunter kept talking and told Ward that the Titans were forced to draft him.

"They only got you 'cause they had to," Hunter said.

Ad

The Jaguars and Titans will clash at least twice per season, so fans will have plenty of these matchups for the foreseeable future. Ward and Hunter were Heisman Trophy finalists, with Hunter beating Dillon Gabriel, Ashton Jeanty and Ward.

They are all set to battle in the NFL at some point, but the most intense matchup will likely be between the two AFC South rookies.

Travis Hunter showed off arm talent at NFLPA rookie premiere

Travis Hunter is trying to play two positions in the NFL, and he could be thinking of adding a third one. Besides his talents at cornerback/wide receiver, Hunter played a different position during the rookie event.

Ad

Kay Adams, the host of the "Up & Adams" show, shared a clip of Hunter participating in quarterback drills. He showcased his interesting traits, such as his arm strength and accuracy while throwing some passes.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Hunter will play as a cornerback, wide receiver or both. The Jaguars are excited to have a prospect of his caliber helping Trevor Lawrence and the team return to the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.