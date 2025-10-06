Travis Hunter or Hollywood Brown or Tyquan Thornton: Who should I start in Week 5 Fantasy Football?

Hollywood Brown and Tyquan Thornton are untied against Travis Hunter in Week 5 as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to battle the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Brown, Thornton, and Hunter are in a free-for-all to win you over for the right to start in Week 5. How well are each of the three supposed to play, and is there a best choice?

Choosing correctly could be the best thing you do all day. However, choosing incorrectly could be pre-ordering pain. Here's a look at all three wide receivers and a recommendation.

Is Travis Hunter a good fantasy pick in Week 5?

Travis Hunter at Jacksonville Jaguars v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

The cornerback-wide receiver two-in-one rookie newcomer for the Jacksonville Jaguars is a quality option, but not a miracle worker. As a rookie set to play in the biggest game of his young career, the pressure is on. Travis Hunter might feel like he has the ability to blow the doors off Kansas City, but the question is whether Trevor Lawrence and rookie head coach Liam Coen agree.

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, yes, the Jaguars will trust their rookie receiver. Hunter is projected to earn 3.3 catches for 42.3 yards with a 50% chance at a receiving touchdown. He is a flex-worthy play.

Is Hollywood Brown a good fantasy pick in Week 5?

Hollywood Brown at Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Hollywood Brown kept the Kansas City Chiefs waiting for most of 2024, but the receiver is now getting regular targets and receptions. The pattern will continue into Week 5, according to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool. Expect Brown to earn 4.4 catches for 47.3 yards with a 20% chance of a touchdown.

Brown works as a flex or a low-end WR2 option. The Chiefs are likely to win the game, which means most of Brown's targets are likely to come in the first half. With Rashee Rice likely to get back on the field sooner rather than later as his suspension rounds the final corner, this could be one of the last best chances for Brown to produce this season.

Is Tyquan Thornton a good fantasy pick in Week 5?

Tyquan Thornton at Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

The Chiefs receiver is a good fantasy option in Week 5, as he is expected to get on the board by rushing and receiving, although much more production is likely to happen in the latter category.

Tyquan Thornton is set to earn 7.7 yards on the ground with a ten percent chance at a touchdown. He is also set to earn 4.2 catches for 41 yards with a 20% chance of a touchdown. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, the depth receiver is set to be usable in what could also be one of his final solid fantasy football performances.

Should I start Travis Hunter or Hollywood Brown or Tyquan Thornton in Week 5 fantasy football?

Travis Hunter vs Hollywood Brown vs Tyquan Thornton - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

Travis Hunter, Hollywood Brown, and Tyquan Thornton all have quality cases to be made for Week 5. However, according to Sportskeeda's (free) Who Should I Start Tool, Hunter receives the narrow nod to start this week.

Hunter is projected to earn 10.8 points to Thornton's 10.6 points and Brown's 10.4 points. However, the difference is so small that managers can choose their favorite player with minimal risk. Still, for those looking to pull out every last stop, going with Hunter makes the most sense, with the Jaguars likely to trail the Chiefs long enough to get Hunter an extra target or two.

