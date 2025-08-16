Travis Hunter injury: What happened to Jaguars' $46,650,000 rookie WR/CB?

Travis Hunter has not played an official NFL game yet, and he is hurting already. On Friday, the Jacksonville Jaguars revealed that their $46.65-million two-way prospect had missed that day's practice because of an upper-body injury.The affected part was not disclosed:Jesse Morse, M.D. @DrJesseMorseLINKAnd it begins…Travis Hunter’s 1st NFL injury Upper Body injury Unclear to which exact body part. Sounds mild if they are even considering playing him 72 hours after sustaining the injury. Here’s his @InjuryExpertz injury history &amp;amp;amp; profile in the rookie DraftguideHead coach Liam Coen declined to give an update on his status for Sunday's game at the New Orleans Saints. However, he also revealed that Hunter still contributed to practice by studying a play-action sheet:“That’s what they’re supposed to do when they’re hurt. We want them to make sure that they’re locked in, getting all the calls, understanding the call and being able to watch and execute it as well in their minds.”Despite Hunter's absence, the Jaguars will still have something to be grateful for on defense - the returns of interior linemen Arik Armstead and Maason Smith from injury. Coen said:“I think there’s a little bit of a difference there with one being a 12-year vet and the other being a second, third-year player. So I think there’s maybe a little bit of a difference there, but very similar to where you don’t really know what you have the position truly. You feel like, man, we could get better here with these guys coming back on the grass.”Brian Thomas Jr. wants to see Travis Hunter push himself, wishes for him to play offense moreMeanwhile, sophomore wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. shared his thoughts on how Travis Hunter could unlock his true potential on Friday's episode of The Pivot Podcast:&quot;He’s got to make sure he’s getting better each and every day. But, I mean, he takes on the challenge each and every time, so he’s going out there and making plays, whether it’s on offense, defense. I feel like it’ll be tough for him, but I feel like he’ll be able to do it.&quot;He also concurred with quarterback Trevor Lawrence's desire to see the Heisman winner playing more snaps on one side of the ball:“But me, selfishly, I would want him more on the offensive side, help me out a little-bit, track some of those coverages. But, I mean, me personally, I feel like he’ll definitely be able to do it.”Kickoff for the Jaguars-Saints preseason game is at 1 pm ET on CBS-affiliated WJAX-TV.