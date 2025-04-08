"Travis Hunter, Kirk Cousins, Jalen Milroe" - NFL analyst lays down bold plan for Browns to resurrect franchise via 2025 draft 

After a dismal 2024 season where they finished 3-14, the Cleveland Browns are seemingly preparing to hit the reset button on their roster. Owner Jimmy Haslam has already suggested that the team is ready to move on from quarterback Deshaun Watson after claiming that the highly contentious decision to trade for the former Houston Texans star was, in hindsight, a mistake.

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and were expected to use it to draft Watson's replacement. However, reports have emerged that the team has little interest in drafting Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and will only pick a signal-caller if the Tennessee Titans do not take Cam Ward first overall, which is highly unlikely.

With their top target likely heading elsewhere, ESPN Radio's Evan Cohen suggested an alternate plan for the Browns. He implored the team to pick Sanders' teammate, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, with the No. 2 overall pick before addressing their quarterback conundrum with two moves.

"If I'm a Cleveland Browns fan right now, my mind is: Travis Hunter, Kirk Cousins, Jalen Milroe. And honestly, I think I'm okay with that. I might actually be happy with it," Cohen said via ESPN's radio show 'Unsportsmanlike'.

The Atlanta Falcons are said to be willing to move on from Kirk Cousins only a year after handing him a four-year, $180 million contract following a dismal campaign. Meanwhile, quarterback Jalen Milroe is expected to be a Day 2 pick, and with the Browns having the No. 33 and No. 67 picks, they'll likely have a good chance to pick the former Alabama star.

Cohen's proposal – while perhaps realistic – depends on whether Cleveland can pull it off and whether they choose to go down that path.

Kirk Cousins to Browns: Falcons insider on potential move

The Browns have been linked to Cousins since the end of the 2024 season, but no move has materialized yet. According to Falcons insider Dan Lyons, that will remain the case until Atlanta decides to cut the quarterback.

"Cleveland doesn't have $40M, more dead money to put in on a quarterback when they have Deshaun sitting there. They can't really trade for [Cousins]. If the Falcons cut him loose, which is what he's asking for, then you can sign him for the minimum... And go from there," Lyons wrote via SI.com.

"That was the hope of the Browns at one point. As far as giving the Falcons something for him, I think that's a non-starter," he added.

The ball is in the Falcons' court. They can either cut Cousins and incur $75 million in dead cap this year and have a clean slate, keep him on the roster as a backup to Michael Penix Jr. or wait for another team to offer them draft assets for the quarterback.

