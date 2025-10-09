"Travis Hunter playing more WR than CB?": NFL fans react to Jaguars trading Tyson Campbell to Browns for Greg Newsome

Jacksonville and Cleveland pulled off a cornerback swap on Wednesday. The Jaguars sent Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Greg Newsome and a 2026 sixth-rounder. The move came weeks before the Nov. 4 trade deadline as both teams adjust their secondary depth.

Ad

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the news on X.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter More about the latest Browns-Jaguars trade that sends CB Greg Newsome to Jacksonville and CB Tyson Campbell to Cleveland.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans had mixed reactions to it. One questioned Jacksonville’s secondary depth after moving Campbell, highlighting that No. 2 pick Travis Hunter has spent more time at wide receiver than cornerback.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Does this have anything to do with Travis Hunter playing more Wr than Cb?" the fan wrote.

Juju @JP0522Takes @AdamSchefter Does this have anything to do with Travis Hunter playing more Wr than Cb?

Ad

Others had humorous takes.

"Imagine Campbell having to go from 4-1 living in Florida to 1-4 poverty Browns and moving to trash can Ohio right before winter 😭😭😭," a fan commented.

"It’s like a game of musical chairs with these corners hopefully, both Newsome and Campbell find the right seat this time around," another fan wrote.

Ad

Here are more fan reactions.

"Jags got absolutely fleeced again. What are they doing?" one fan said.

"Browns fleeced by Jags twice in 6 months," a fan tweeted.

"Both teams won the trade tbh, newsome wasn’t resigning at the end of the year, jags get a good cb, and browns get a cb under contract for basically $0 for a couple years," another fan said.

Ad

Newsome was drafted at No. 26 by Cleveland in 2021 and is playing this season on his fifth-year option worth $13.38 million. Originally an outside corner, he moved to nickel in 2022 but returned outside after Martin Emerson Jr.’s Achilles injury. Newsome has ecorded 23 tackles and five pass breakups through five games this season.

Meanwhile, Campbell was picked at No. 33 in 2021 and signed a four-year $76.5 million extension last year. He has posted 34 tackles, six pass breakups and a forced fumble this campaign.

Ad

Jaguars GM James Gladstone explains Tyson Campbell-Greg Newsome trade

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone gave reasons behind the Tyson Campbell trade to the Cleveland Browns for Greg Newsome.

“We are trying to win football games now and Greg helps us do that, as his skillset is a strong fit for our defensive scheme, which puts more vision on the quarterback and will lean on Greg's ability to find the football,” Gladstone said on Wednesday. “We will continue to be aggressive, to make us the best possible team this season.”

The move also provides the team financial flexibility, as Campbell’s four-year $76.5 million extension is off the books.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.