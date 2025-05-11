"Travis Hunter PR team on a generational run" - NFL fans react to emotional story on Jaguars WR/CB from internet stranger

Travis Hunter is slated to become one of the most-watched players when the 2025 NFL season begins because it is still unclear how the Jaguars plan to use him. The Colorado star made his name playing both the wide receiver and cornerback positions at a high level, and it would be intriguing to see if he carries on doing so in his professional career as well.
However, while we are all waiting for that time to come, we are now getting to know more of Travis Hunter's human side. He reportedly had an interaction with someone on the flight where he was very polite to his co-passenger, addressed them respectfully, and helped them with their luggage.
This had fans on social media fawning over him, but there were also others saying that it could just be a PR move from whoever is Hunter's publicist. Here are some of the reactions on X/Twitter.
Others, though, were genuinely impressed and think that the Jaguars have recruited a well-adjusted player in their ranks. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.
"Travis turned a random middle-seat assignment into a masterclass in humility just signed more lifelong Jags fans than any billboard could. Grandma only noticed his yes ma’am game. This proves the best way to grow a fanbase is eye contact and pure respect" - gushed one.
"I mean yeah Travis Hunter seems like one of the nicest guys OAT" - added another.
"Has there ever been one negative thing about Travis? Stg he is just genuinely the greatest person on earth" - noted a third.
Travis Hunter reportedly shared his NIL money in college
Travis Hunter's charitable demeanor is something we have heard from others over the years, too. When he was in Colorado, he was a superstar and also won the Heisman Trophy. He could have earned a lot through his NIL money, but reportedly, he shared that with his teammates.
"Did you know he receives no NIL (money) from the collective? He's one of the biggest donors to the collective, meaning he's paying a lot of others' NIL on this team. He's paying at least 10-15 guys' NIL on the team. He's donating his own money." - Buffaloes coach's son Deion Sanders Jr. said.
The stories coming out now are also consistent with how he has conducted himself so far. If he can shine on the field, as expected, he would immediately become one of the most marketable faces in the league for years to come.
