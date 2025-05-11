"Travis Hunter PR team on a generational run" - NFL fans react to emotional story on Jaguars WR/CB from internet stranger

Travis Hunter is slated to become one of the most-watched players when the 2025 NFL season begins because it is still unclear how the Jaguars plan to use him. The Colorado star made his name playing both the wide receiver and cornerback positions at a high level, and it would be intriguing to see if he carries on doing so in his professional career as well.

Ad

However, while we are all waiting for that time to come, we are now getting to know more of Travis Hunter's human side. He reportedly had an interaction with someone on the flight where he was very polite to his co-passenger, addressed them respectfully, and helped them with their luggage.

This had fans on social media fawning over him, but there were also others saying that it could just be a PR move from whoever is Hunter's publicist. Here are some of the reactions on X/Twitter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others, though, were genuinely impressed and think that the Jaguars have recruited a well-adjusted player in their ranks. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"Travis turned a random middle-seat assignment into a masterclass in humility just signed more lifelong Jags fans than any billboard could. Grandma only noticed his yes ma’am game. This proves the best way to grow a fanbase is eye contact and pure respect" - gushed one.

Ad

"I mean yeah Travis Hunter seems like one of the nicest guys OAT" - added another.

"Has there ever been one negative thing about Travis? Stg he is just genuinely the greatest person on earth" - noted a third.

Travis Hunter reportedly shared his NIL money in college

Travis Hunter's charitable demeanor is something we have heard from others over the years, too. When he was in Colorado, he was a superstar and also won the Heisman Trophy. He could have earned a lot through his NIL money, but reportedly, he shared that with his teammates.

Ad

"Did you know he receives no NIL (money) from the collective? He's one of the biggest donors to the collective, meaning he's paying a lot of others' NIL on this team. He's paying at least 10-15 guys' NIL on the team. He's donating his own money." - Buffaloes coach's son Deion Sanders Jr. said.

The stories coming out now are also consistent with how he has conducted himself so far. If he can shine on the field, as expected, he would immediately become one of the most marketable faces in the league for years to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rit Nanda Rit Nanda is a sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience. A PhD holder, he is passionate about a host of sports, including NFL, CFL, Rugby Union, Rugby League, and Soccer. He lives and breathes the Green Bay Packers, St Helens RFC, Harlequins, and Liverpool.



Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.



Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.



When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place