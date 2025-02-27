Travis Hunter reveals Browns' $52,500,000 WR as his inspiration for one key reason

Travis Hunter is one of the most dynamic players college football has seen in decades. The two-way player is set to hit the 2025 NFL Draft in April and isn't expected to remain on the board long.

Hunter is taking part in the media portion of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Players interview with media and NFL teams before voluntarily, or not, taking part in on-field drills. Hunter spoke to media members and revealed the one player in the NFL he has watched and admired.

That player is Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who signed a three-year $52,500,000 contract in March 2024 (per Spotrac). Hunter said that he admires him in large part as they're both from Florida.

"#Colorado WR /CB Travis Hunter named #Browns WR Jerry Jeudy as a WR he’s watched and admired in part bc they’re both from Florida," Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot tweeted on Thursday.

Hunter and Jeudy have a lot in common. They are both from "The Sunshine State" and were standout pass catchers in college. Jeudy played for the Alabama Crimson Tide while Hunter was a Colorado Buffalo under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Jeudy was drafted 15th overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft. Hunter is expected to go early on draft day in April.

Jeudy has made a career in the NFL. After spending his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he led the team in receiving in his first year in 2024.

Travis Hunter prepares to make pro jump in 2025 NFL Draft

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter played on the offensive and defensive side of the ball as a full-time starter in Colorado. Not only was he the Buffaloes' lead receiver by a long shot in terms of stats, but he was also their most productive member of the defensive secondary unit. Hunter has decided to enter the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine as a cornerback.

Come draft night, he could be selected as a CB by an NFL team, who could also opt to use him on both sides of the ball as they see fit. Nobody has ever started in the NFL as a full-time offensive and defensive player, so it will be interesting to see if Hunter is given that opportunity.

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, will host the 2025 NFL Draft from April 24 to 26.

