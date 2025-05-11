Travis Hunter reveals the surprising item he ordered on Amazon after Jaguars drafted star WR/CB

Travis Hunter donned a Jacksonville Jaguars pajama underneath his graduation gown at the University of Colorado's graduation on Thursday. The Jaguars selected the standout wide receiver and cornerback with the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in April.

Hunter told reporters on Saturday that his first purchase from Amazon was a pair of Jaguars pajamas after the team traded up to select him in the draft.

"The pajamas, that's the first thing I ordered on Amazon when I got drafted that night," Hunter said.

Many NFL rookies buy a new car, jewelry or a present for their parents right away after being drafted. Hunter, however, chose to pick up his team's pajama pants first.

Hunter also mentioned on Saturday that while it's a great achievement to graduate from college, he was thinking about returning to Jacksonville to play football.

"It was a blessing to be the first person in my family to walk across the stage," Hunter said. "But I was just thinking about getting back to work and coming back and playing football."

The Jaguars' rookie minicamp began on Friday, the day after Hunter's graduation, and the two-way star has already drawn attention with his impressive showings while taking drills on the practice field.

Travis Hunter took offensive reps at the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie minicamp

Travis Hunter played both wide receiver and cornerback in college and declared that he wants to play both positions professionally. However, the former Colorado Buffaloes star was on offense during all team drills and participated in every wide receiver position drill during the two days of practice during the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie minicamp.

Hunter will be expected to participate in defensive practice reps next week when the second portion of OTAs starts, according to head coach Liam Coen. Coen told the media on Saturday that the team's veterans and rookies would participate together.

“Next week. Yeah, next week. He’ll be able to get integrated next week on the defensive side of the ball," Coen said about the role Hunter will take in practice, as reported on Sports Illustrated.

The 2025 NFL season is still a few months away, but many Jaguars fans are curious to see how Hunter's two-way skills translate to the professional ranks.

