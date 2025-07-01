Travis Hunter’s $141,250,000 Jaguars teammate gets 100% real on rookies' two-way potential in NFL

Travis Hunter established himself as a talented two-way player during his collegiate career. The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired him with the second pick in this year's NFL draft. Ahead of his professional debut, fans are debating whether Hunter will continue playing both sides of the ball in the league.

During the Jaguars' mandatory minicamp, Travis Hunter got the green signal from coach Liam Coen as a two-way player. The 2024 Heisman winner practiced drills as a cornerback and wide receiver while gearing up for the 2025 season.

On Monday, Hunter's teammate and 2x Pro Bowl DE Josh Hines Allen, made an appearance on the "Rich Eisen Show." In April, Hines agreed to a five-year extension with the Jaguars worth $141.25 million. While speaking with Eisen, the DE shared his thoughts on whether Hunter will be successful as a two-way player in the NFL.

"I believe so," Allen said. "I think, I mean, what plagues every NFL player or any professional athlete is injuries. I think if he can allow himself to stay healthy, yes, and take care of that, get in a hyperbaric machine, I think, he has a great career ahead of him, both sides of the ball."

"Again, if he's the best DB, is he the best wide receiver? Who knows? But is he a great playmaker on both sides of the ball? Yes, he is. And at the end of the day, you know, when you're a team like us right now, who's in that stage of we have to get it right nbow. We need the best playmakers on the field at all times. And if he can give you that value, let's do it."

Last season, the Jaguars finished third in the AFC South, putting up a disappointing 4-13 campaign and failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Retired Super Bowl champ raises concerns about Travis Hunter playing both sides of the ball

Some analysts and experts question whether Hunter will be able to play both offense and defense for a long time. One such individual who has concerns about this decision is retired Super Bowl champion Willie Colon.

During an appearance on "Breakfast Ball," Colon shared his perspective on Travis Hunter being a professional two-way player.

"I know how I would approach a guy like this," Colon said. "I'm going to test his armor. I'm going to see how tough you really are. If you want to be a two-way player in the NFL, I'm going to see if you're strong enough to be a two-way player. So, when I'm pulling around that corner, I'm going to test that 12 on your chest."

"And so for me, if I'm the Jacksonville Jaguars, listen to what the players are saying. They're curious if he can finish an 18-week season going both ways. I promise you he won't."

Willie Colon said that the Jaguars will end up moving Travis Hunter to the cornerback position and help him grow his defensive talents on the field. Only time will tell if his prediction comes true for the 2024 Heisman winner.

