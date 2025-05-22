Travis Hunter's dad gets more bad news as Judge sends clear "special treatment" message on modifying criminal sentence

Travis Hunter's father, Hunter Sr., received some bad news from a judge about modifying his criminal sentence. According to a report shared by MLFootball on X on Wednesday, a Florida judge denied Hunter Sr.'s request to lighten the community control supervision portion of his criminal sentence for gun and drug possession charges.

The judge also declared that it appeared Hunter Sr. was seeking "special treatment" because his son, Travis, is a football star.

According to reports, on Tuesday, Hunter Sr.'s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, requested a less restrictive sentence for his client, who wanted to assist his son with furthering his very promising career in the NFL.

Judge Howard Coates in a Palm Beach County Court responded to the request.

"I hear these circumstances have changed, you know, my hat’s off to his son,” Coates said. “I don’t know that changes the father’s situation for me. In fact, it’s given me some concern that you’re almost arguing for special treatment.”

Hunter Sr. was detained by police in Lantana, Florida, in November 2023, for not having "any lights for the tag" on his car. When police approached his vehicle, they found drugs, a pistol and a loaded magazine in the car.

Hunter Sr., who was a habitual traffic offender, was also driving without a license.

Hunter Sr. completed 90 days in jail and is now serving three years of probation, including one year in community control supervision as part of his plea deal. The deal also confines Hunter Sr. to his home unless he's working or attending any activity approved by the state.

Jaguars plan to use Travis Hunter as a two-way player

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

The Jaguars traded up to take Travis Hunter with the No.2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He is considered one of the finest rookie prospects since he played as a wideout and a cornerback during his college career.

While many have pointed out the issues with playing two positions in the NFL, Hunter is eager to challenge himself.

At the start of Jacksonville's rookie minicamp, Hunter was mainly used as a wideout. However, the Jaguars are reportedly planning to integrate him into its defense during the OTAs.

