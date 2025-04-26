  • home icon
  Travis Hunter's mom Ferrante Edmonds shares proud-parent moment after Jaguars drafted WR on draft day 1

Travis Hunter's mom Ferrante Edmonds shares proud-parent moment after Jaguars drafted WR on draft day 1

By Heena singh
Modified Apr 26, 2025 20:50 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Travis Hunter's mom Ferrante Edmonds shares proud-parent moment after Jaguars drafted WR on draft day 1. (Credits: IMAGN)

Travis Hunter’s mother - Ferrante Edmonds - shared a proud moment on Facebook on Friday after her son was drafted. She posted a photo of Hunter smiling at her - while she smiled back proudly - after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded with the Cleveland Browns to move up to the No. 2 pick and select Travis Hunter. In return, the Browns got two early-round picks.

also-read-trending Trending

After the trade, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said the Jaguars won the deal. He praised Hunter’s rare ability to play both wide receiver and defensive back, and added that the 21-year-old will bring a lot of attention to Jacksonville. Orlovsky also pointed out that this could take pressure off QB Trevor Lawrence. With Hunter becoming the center of attention, Lawrence might get more space to focus on improving.

Cody Benjamin also agreed that Jacksonville made a smart move. He said Cleveland could end up being known as the team that passed on Hunter.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said they were willing to give up a 2025 second-round pick and a future first-round pick because Travis Hunter is a rare talent. The Browns used one of the picks they received to draft RB Quinshon Judkins.

As of now, Jacksonville is betting big on Hunter’s impact, while Cleveland focuses on building more depth with extra picks.

Ferrante Edmonds reflected on Travis Hunter’s journey ahead of NFL Draft night

Ahead of the first round, Travis Hunter’s mom - Ferrante Edmonds - shared a message reflecting on her son's journey. On Facebook, Edmonds said she planned to stay awake, thinking back on the prayers and sacrifices made during Hunter’s early years in sports.

"Tonight…I don’t need sleep. I need to sit in the presence of every prayer I ever prayed for my son," she wrote. "I remember the scraped knees…The late-night practices…The dreams that felt too big for the room."
Ferrante Edmonds reflected on Travis Hunter's journey ahead of NFL draft night. (Credits: Facebook/Ferrante Edmonds)
Ferrante Edmonds reflected on Travis Hunter’s journey ahead of NFL draft night. (Credits: Facebook/Ferrante Edmonds)

Travis Hunter had drawn strong praise from Browns HC Kevin Stefanski earlier in the week. Stefanski described him as a rare athlete capable of handling both wide receiver and defensive back duties.

Ferrante Edmonds’s message focused not only on Hunter’s athletic career but also on his growth as a person, calling the draft moment the fulfillment of a lifelong journey.

Heena singh

Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.

Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.

When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football.

