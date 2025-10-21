Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna drops 1-word reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa twinning with daughter Shae in all-black outfit

Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna, shared a heartfelt message for Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, on a social media post on Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback's wife posted a slew of pictures featuring their daughter, Shae, as they watched Lawrence in action in London against the Los Angeles Rams.She shared adorable snaps from her gameday outing, twinning with their daughter, and also a few snaps with Lawrence. In the caption, she cheered for the NFL star.&quot;Always cheering on dada,&quot; Marissa wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her post, Marissa offered a glimpse of her Week 7 outing. She attended the Jaguars game against the Los Angeles Rams in a vintage custom-made black outfit. Her hoodie had a Jaguar print in front in yellow, while Shae wore a black printed T-shirt. In the last two slides of the post, she added heartwarming pictures of Trevor Lawrence with their daughter.Fans in the comments section showed love to the family, and even Travis Hunter's wife Leanna reacted to the post.&quot;beautiful,&quot; Leanna wrote.Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna's reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa twinning with daughter Shae@marissa_lawrenceLeanna and Travis Hunter, who was the Jaguars' second overall pick in the 2025 draft, got married in May of this year.The rookie two-way player had by far his best offensive game of his young career on Sunday against the Rams as he had eight catches for 101 yards. He also caught his first career NFL touchdown.Unfortunately, it was the Jaguars' only score as they suffered a heavy 35-7 defeat to the Rams.As for Lawrence, he went 23 of 48 for 296 yards with a touchdown and was sacked seven times.Trevor Lawrence’s wife offers a glimpse of her London outing with ShaeLast week, in an Instagram post, Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa shared several pictures of her trip to London. She shared several snaps exploring the city with the caption:&quot;London again 🇬🇧,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarissa Lawrence shared snaps in a white and maroon top, which she paired with blue denim pants. She traveled to London for the Week 7 game of the Jaguars, which was held on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.With the Jags' loss to the Rams, they now have a record of 7-7 in London games. They have gone 4-3 since drafting Lawrence first overall in 2021.