Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, drops massive update on their baby boy 16 days after welcoming first child together

Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, provided an update on their baby in a new TikTok video. The Jacksonville Jaguars comeback wide receiver is in his rookie season in the NFL, and ahead of the start of the campaign, he was blessed with a baby boy.The couple kept their pregnancy under wraps the whole time but finally revealed the arrival of their baby through a vlog on YouTube last month. This week, Leanna Lenee shared a video on social media about the couple bringing their baby home from the NICU.The heartwarming video features the 2025 draft's overall second pick carefully taking the baby in a carrier. He wore an all-black outfit and smiled as he walked out of the hospital room. The video was shared with an overlay text:&quot;The feeling of finally bringing our baby out of the NICU.&quot;Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleimanLINKHeartwarming: Jaguars rookie star WR/CB Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee officially took their baby boy home from the NICU today.What a special moment captured 🥹❤️Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee got married in an intimate ceremony after the NFL draft on May 24. They tied the knot after dating for over three years and announced the news on social media.Lenee shared a heartfelt post on May 27 on Instagram with a caption alongside pictures from their wedding day.&quot;On 02/26/2022 you first asked me to be your girlfriend. Now 3.5 years later, on 05/24/2025, I became your wife. You make me the happiest woman on this planet and I am so excited to spend forever with you,&quot; Lenee wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince then, Leanna has shared a few other posts but has shared about the pregnancy.Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, shares glimpse of baby bump in a vlogTravis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, shared a vlog on Aug. 28 on Travis Hunter's YouTube channel, where he has around 571K subscribers, featuring their entire pregnancy journey.The video included a few short clips of Lenee showing off her baby bump. It started with the pair showing the pregnancy test results and also included ultrasound images. She flaunted her budding baby bump in a white swimsuit. (1:45 in the clip).Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars have started the new season strongly, opening with a 26-10 win against the Carolina Panthers.Preseason was a mixed bag, with losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins and a tie with the New Orleans Saints. The Jaguars’ next game is against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 14.