Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna Lenee thanks Angel Reese for uplifting her during dark social media storm

WNBA star Angel Reese showed support for Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna Lenee, after a video of her crying went viral on the internet. This week, a TikTok video of the NFL rookie's wife has been shared on social media platforms, which shows her crying.However, it was an old video from last December, which Lenee used to explain her growth in the last few months. She shared it on her TikTok account along with a heartfelt caption. She wrote:&quot;The amount you can grow and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you.”Angel Reese commented on the post. She wrote:&quot;So proud of you bby! The storm doesn't last forever!&quot;Leanna Lenee replied:&quot;Love u &amp; thankful for your encouragement through it all xoxo.&quot;Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, thanks Angel Reese for uplifting her. via TiktokTravis Hunter tied the knot with Leanna earlier this year.Angel Reese supported Travis Hunter's wife during the Heisman Trophy controversyLeanna Lenee was embroiled in controversy last December when Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. She attended the event with the former Colorado Buffaloes star, who was her fiancé at that time, in a jaw-dropping gown.When Hunter's name was called, he was applauded by everyone in the arena. Deion Sanders patted Lenee's back, signalling her to stand up to clap for her beau. Fans trolled her on the internet, but later Angel Reese came in her support and shared a message on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She wrote:&quot;leave that girl alone &amp; let them be happy damn!&quot;In another post, Reese responded to a fan's criticism. She wrote:&quot;I don’t know that boy at all. I’m just supporting another athlete but why do yall care so much? AGAIN, they are happy. Yall wanna be internet relationship experts so bad. This is why we want to keep things private cause yall always gonna try to find SOMETHING.&quot;Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee have been together since 2022. After dating for two years, they got engaged in 2024 and tied the knot before the start of his rookie NFL season.