Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna poses in all-black gymwear for family photo with Jaguars WR and 2-month-old son

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna, shared a rare glimpse of their family pictures on social media. Enjoying a break this week as the Jacksonville Jaguars have their bye week, the NFL rookie spent time with his family.

She posted a mirror selfie in a gym outfit, holding their two-month-old son and posing beside her husband.

Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna, were both dressed in matching black outfits. She wore a black top and matching gym shorts, while her husband opted for a black hoodie and matching shorts.

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna's IG story/@leannalenee

Hunter and his wife kept their pregnancy private, but later surprised fans with a video on their YouTube channel. They posted a short video on Aug. 27, in which they shared their pregnancy journey with the caption, “Dear son…”

The video begins with the NFL star and his wife announcing that they are expecting their first child, followed by a clip of Leanna from a hospital bed, and then a black screen with the sound of a baby boy crying in the background.

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna, shares a sweet message for Trevor Lawrence’s wife's post with their daughter

Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna, shared a sweet one-word message for Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, after she shared pictures with their daughter, Shae. The Jacksonville Jaguars players headed to London last week for their game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Marissa Lawrence was there with her daughter and shared the pictures of their outing in matching black outfits on her Instagram account.

"Always cheering on dada #DTWD," Marissa wrote.

Travis Hunter’s wife shared a heartfelt message in the comments section.

"beautiful," she wrote.

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shares a sweet message for Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa's post/@leannalenee

Hunter is playing his first NFL season and also his first season after getting married to Leanna. They got married in May after dating for around 3.5 years and, in August, welcomed their first child.

In his rookie season, the wide receiver has recorded 298 yards in receiving yards in seven matches. The Jaguars started the season with a win against the Carolina Panthers 26-10, but then lost their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. They won their three consecutive games, but lost in Week 6 and then again lost against the Rams in Week 7.

