Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares scripture to preach sincere love and hate evil

Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna, shared scriptures about love and hating evil on her social media handle. On Friday, she shared a preaching from the Bible on her Instagram account, where she has around 242K followers.

She posted a screenshot of a long text, highlighting a few paragraphs in pink. The text is from Romans, chapter 12, verses 9–18, which talks about love in action. Leanna highlighted the text that reads about being “joyful in hope” and hating evil.

Below is the text Leanna highlighted in her IG story:

"Be joyful in hope, a patient in affliction,b faithful in prayer. 13 Share with the Lord’s people who are in need.d Practice hospitality. 14 Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse. 15 Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn. 16 Live in harmony with one another. Do not be proud, but be willing to associate with people of low position. Do not be conceited."

Travis Hunter's wife Leanna IG story@leannalenee

Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna, are enjoying their journey as parents. The couple, who tied the knot in May, were blessed with a baby boy ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL season. They shared the good news on YouTube by posting a short video capturing the adorable moments of their pregnancy journey.

The clip shows Leanna learning about her pregnancy and then a few moments from their journey, followed by a video of the baby being born in August.

Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna, shares a rare glimpse of their family photo

On Friday, Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna, surprised fans by sharing a family picture on her Instagram Story. She posted a mirror selfie posing with her husband and their son. However, she hid the face of the baby in the snap.

Leanna posed in the picture wearing a gym outfit. She wore a black crop top paired with matching shorts, while her husband twinned with her in a black outfit. However, the baby wore a lovely blue outfit.

Leanna's IG story @leannalenee

Travis Hunter, who was the overall second pick in the 2025 draft, is playing in his rookie season. Through seven games, he has recorded 298 receiving yards with one touchdown. He traveled to London last week for a game against the Los Angeles Rams, but the Jacksonville Jaguars struggled and lost their third game of the season, 35–7.

They started the new season with a win against the Carolina Panthers 26–10 and then lost against the Cincinnati Bengals before winning three matchups in a row. However, they lost the last two matchups, and this week is their bye week. The team will next face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

