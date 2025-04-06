Travis Hunter sends special request for Roger Goodell at 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

Travis Hunter enters the NFL draft this year as one of the rarest and most versatile players in the country. The Colorado star also had a special request for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell when he announces his name at the event in Green Bay later this month.

Although Hunter took part in only the wide receiver drills at his pro day on Friday, he made a request to Goodell to call him a two-way player at the draft. When asked what position he wanted Goodell to inform the world on his draft day, Hunter said:

"He better say wide receiver and DB."

Hunter is entering the draft following a stellar final collegiate season at Colorado, winning the Heisman Trophy. He had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a wideout and also rushed for one touchdown on two carries. As a defensive back, Hunter posted 35 tackles, 11 passes deflected, four interceptions and one forced fumble.

Many initially believed that Hunter would be the top pick at this year's draft. However, as he didn't take part in the physical drills at the Scouting Combine, some have projected him to drop out of the top five. Nonetheless, Hunter added some more value to his draft stock at CU's pro day.

CU star Travis Hunter wants to play two positions in the NFL

Colorado star Travis Hunter - Source: Getty

While Travis Hunter proved that he can play two positions well at the college level, it will be interesting to see whether he can do that in the NFL.

Some have suggested that the Colorado two-way star might not get to play on both sides of the ball in the big league, but Hunter is optimistic.

“I’d like to play both sides of the ball,” Hunter said at the NFL combine in February.

“If they give me the opportunity to play both sides of the ball, I’m going to play both sides. I’ve been doing it for a long time. Don’t see why I can’t continue. They say nobody has ever done it for real the way I do it. I tell them I’m just different. I am a different person.”

There have been only a handful of players who have played two different positions in the NFL. One of them was Deion Sanders, who coached Hunter throughout his college career.

