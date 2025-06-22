Travis Hunter shares fun bet with wife Leanna Lenee involving dream car as prize

Travis Hunter has had a busy last few months as he gears up to start his NFL career this fall. The dual-threat player was drafted at No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and also married his longtime girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, in May.
On Saturday, Hunter shared that he took part in a popular social media trend. In an Instagram Story, last season's Heisman Trophy winner shared with his 2.1 million followers that he asked his wife how many likes he needs to buy his dream car.
"I ask my wife how many likes and comments for her to get me my dream car," Hunter wrote.
The Jaguars rookie also shared the text conversation he had with Lenee, adding a photo of a go-kart. She responded to it and jokingly said it would take 50,000 for him to purchase one.
"lol 50k," Leanna texted.
The former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver standout hasn't informed his followers yet if he achieved his goal and whether that go-kart will soon be his.
Travis Hunter and wife Leanna bought $3.275 million home in Jacksonville
Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, tied the knot in May in Athens, Tennessee, and purchased their first home just weeks later. The couple reportedly bought a house in a gated community in Jacksonville, Florida, on June 13.
The couple purchased it for $3.275 million, and the house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also has a four-car garage, a theater room, a pool and tennis court.
Hunter hasn't signed a contract with the Jaguars yet, but when he does, he is expected to make around $46 million on a four-year deal.
