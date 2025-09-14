Travis Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for WRs explored

Two of the youngest rising wide receivers in the NFL faced off against each other last week, as Travis Hunter's Jacksonville Jaguars defeated Tetairoa McMillan's Carolina Panthers.

Hunter and McMillan were both selected in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL draft and were the two best wide receivers entering the event. They made their debuts last Sunday and showed a glimpse of the stars that they could be one day in the NFL.

Heading into Week 2, both are intriguing picks in fantasy football, so let's explore their projections and matchups:

Is Travis Hunter a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Travis Hunter is one of the most interesting players in the NFL due to his ability to play on both sides of the ball. He played 42 offensive snaps against the Panthers and six on defense.

In his season debut, he had just six catches on eight targets for 33 yards. While Hunter didn't have the best statistical game, it's a good sign that Trevor Lawrence was targeting him early in the season.

This week, the Jaguars face the Cincinnati Bengals, who allowed Joe Flacco to throw for 290 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals' defense has been the subject of much speculation over the offseason, but they are likely not as bad as the talk suggests.

The question of whether Hunter is a good pick largely depends on your league rules. If you are allowed defensive players, you can play Hunter as a cornerback and benefit from his production on both sides of the ball (if your league rules allow it), which gives him a major advantage over other cornerbacks in fantasy football.

If you do not have defensive players in your league and his point-scoring is limited to offensive production, Hunter is more of a risky pick as a WR2.

Is Tetairoa McMillan a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Tetairoa McMillan had the better statistical game last week between him and Hunter. McMillan led the Panthers in catches (5), receiving yards (68), and targets (9).

It's clear that the Panthers are looking to get McMillan involved in the offense early, and as the season goes on, his numbers should increase.

This week, the Panthers face the Arizona Cardinals, who only allowed 214 passing yards from New Orleans' Spencer Rattler last week on 46 attempts. Carolina projects to have a better offense than the Saints in 2025, and McMillan looks to be a big part of that.

Should I start Travis Hunter Tetairoa McMillan in Week 2 fantasy football?

Travis Hunter vs. Tetairoa McMillan - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

According to the Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, both Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan are good fantasy starts in Week 2 from purely an offensive outlook. While both receivers could have breakout games at any point this season, the tool suggests that Hunter will edge McMillan by just a tenth of a fantasy point this week.

Hunter is projected to finish with 14.3 points to McMillan's 14.2 points. The tool thinks Hunter has a higher chance of scoring, but thinks McMillan will have slightly more yards and receptions.

If, however, your league allows Hunter to collect points both offensively and defensively, he is a very solid pick every week. Hunter projects to be a must-start if you have a cornerback slot, but if not, he should be confidently slotted in as a WR2.

