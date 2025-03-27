Travis and Jason Kelce break down why Lamar Jackson is fantasy football cheat code

Jayson Taytum joined Travis and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast and the talk quickly turned to fantasy football and Lamar Jackson's brilliance in it. The basketballer admitted that he was a novice at it and shared his experience playing for the first time last season. He said that he created two leagues and selected Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in that team, noting,

"I had two leagues. So in one league, I had Pat. I didn't understand all about fantasy football... Let me go get the best player in the league. Let me go get Pat. And nothing but respect for you (Travis) and Pat, but it's like—it didn't work out. It didn't work out."

When Jayson Tatum said that it did not work out, Travis Kelce acknowledged it was a rough regular season for them despite being the top AFC seed in 2024. The tight end said,

"It was a different year for us. Yeah, it was a different year."

Jason Kelce interjected at this point advising that quarterbacks who are more likely to get in the endzone, like Jalen Hurts, are more valuable than a more traditional passer than Patrick Mahomes. The retired center commented,

"Yeah, you gotta—you gotta get either the running quarterbacks or the—like, you gotta get Jalen. He's a great one because he's gonna get—he's gonna get you, like, 15 tush pushes into the end zone."

That is when Jayson Tatum admitted that in the other league, he had Lamar Jackson and his dual-threat ability helped him in fantasy football, saying,

"Lamar's a great one... I had Lamar in my other league. He's—Lamar's unbelievable, obviously, in the real game, but in fantasy football too."

Jason Kelce jumped in to admit that the Ravens star is good both for on-field and fantasy football,

"Oh yeah, he's perfect for fantasy. I mean, he's perfect. He's pretty perfect for regular football as well, but fantasy?"

To which Travis Kelce concurred by stating,

"He's (Lamar Jackson) got it all covered."

Jason Kelce recounts mindblowing Lamar Jackson story to Travis Kelce and Jayson Tatum

Jason Kelce took this moment to also talk about a time when the Ravens and his former team, the Eagles, had a joint practice session. They were playing tag football and even then Lamar Jackson managed to avoid it. He recounted,

"One of the most insane things: we (Eagles) were in a joint practice with the Ravens... In a tag-off like you're not even supposed to tackle, right? How hard it is to juke somebody who's just trying to tag... This (Eagles) dude just has to, like, get within a seven-foot wingspan and touching. This guy completely falls over. I mean... it was insane... to the point that both teams, Eagles and Ravens just erupted in the middle of this practice."

The joy the former Philadelphia star felt about Lamar Jackson was acknowledged by Travis Kelce and Jayson Tatum too.

