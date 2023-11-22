Travis Kelce has noted the changes in his life since he began dating superstar Taylor Swift a few months ago. The added attention and paparazzi are the biggest difference but now he's learning that "Swifties" are quite the sleuth detectives as well.

Last week, Travis Kelce's old social media posts from 2011 (when he was in college) resurfaced. Many have brought laughs to fans and the tight end, especially those talking about going out to eat as well as feeding squirrels.

Kelce addressed the social media posts on this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast:

"What’s hilarious is that nobody followed me back then... I will say that I’ve been trying to get all those tweets deleted,” he said. “Like, since I’ve gotten to the NFL, I’ve been like, ‘Gosh, I want all those things to get deleted.’ And sure enough, it came surface level, and everybody f–king dove into 2011. What a f–king year that was."

With this added attention, his social media posts are just the latest aspect of his life that he is answering questions about.

Travis Kelce's old Tweets revealed his love for baseball

Among the old social media posts found on his Twitter account was Travis Kelce's love for baseball. In recently uncovered posts, the tight end spoke about going to baseball practice and that baseball might be his best sport.

"I can't wait for this baseball to get started up!!!! A lot of people don't know, but baseball just might be my best sport!"

Kelce's love for baseball over football came as a shock to many NFL fans. Especially since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end completely fumbled his first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians last spring.

While his old posts may reveal he was a great hitter when he played baseball, his throwing ability has left a lot to the imagination.