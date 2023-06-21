Saquon Barkley hasn't participated in New York Giants' mandatory minicamp and could miss the training camp next month due to failed contract negotiations. The Giants want to keep him, but so far haven't been able to reach a common ground with their star running back.

Barkley hasn't dismissed the possibility of sitting for the rest of next season if he isn't offered a new deal, and that is a big concern. Jason Kelce recently asked Travis Kelce about Barkley's situation in New York, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end offered a piece of advice.

Here's what Kelce said on the New Heights podcast:

"I mean, I think that's where the team, unfortunately, has leverage and I mean, the last guy I remember sitting out was Le’Veon Bell and he's gone on record saying that he regrets that decision. He eventually got the guaranteed money in the contract that he wanted. He just got it after sitting out a year and missing that amount of form."

"You just miss like that much money that year and you miss a year of your career, the running back position? It's shorter in terms of longevity and average career, it is a very taxing position. So I understand that he wants to get, you know, the money that he's worth right now. But I hear you, man, sitting out over $10.1 million…"

"I'm definitely playing…", Travis Kelce said. "Saquon I hope you get every freaking dollar you're worth brother and I hope that everything starts to become very you know truthful and uh and uh just a better atmosphere over there for you."

Saquon Barkley is already 26 years old, and sitting out a year will not be a good option for him. However, on the same note, given how quickly the running back's career die in the NFL, he doesn't want to risk getting injured while playing on a low-value contract.

The New York Giants have a big issue on their hands, and it will be interesting to see how they will overcome it.

Saquon Barkley is very important for New York Giants

Saquon Barkley: NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley is New York Giants' most important player as he provides a real identity to them. The success that Daniel Jones had last season was largely due to the fact that Barkley was able to stay healthy.

Barkley's upcoming contract could be his last high-value deal, so the Giants running back will try to get the greatest offer possible. Barkley had 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 16 games last season.

