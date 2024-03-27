Travis Kelce has been one of the biggest reasons for the Kansas City Chiefs' success in recent years. His connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes has resulted in offensive dominance, leading them to win three Super Bowl rings in the past five years, including one in each of the past two seasons.

The Chiefs have already established themselves as a dynasty, but apparently, Kelce believes that they are only getting started. After winning each of the past two Super Bowls, he has his sights set on the Chiefs potentially being the first team to three-peat in NFL history. He discussed this during a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast:

"You know we love speaking things into existence, just manifesting life on this podcast. I'm gonna win another Super Bowl, just some of the things we like to say around here, because it's possible."

Calling it "possible" that the Chiefs could win another Super Bowl is an understatement, as they are the commanding favorites to do so ahead of the 2024 NFL season. As long as the seemingly unstoppable trio of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce are in Kansas City, they will probably always be among the favorites to win a ring in any season.

The Chiefs are already just the fifth team in NFL history to win three Vince Lombardi trophies in the same decade, while Patrick Mahomes is now the third player ever to win three Super Bowl MVP awards. This may not have been possible without Kelce, a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

Travis Kelce is focused on his legacy

Travis Kelce has been quickly climbing the ranks of the most statistically productive tight ends in NFL history. He has recorded the fourth-most yards and fifth-most touchdowns of any player to ever play his position. While continuing to play will help him climb even higher, he recently told ESPN in an interview that he cares more about his legacy than his numbers:

"I stopped chasing stats a long time ago and started chasing legacy, and where my heart was at and where I wanted to be as a professional. I couldn't be more proud to be a part of a team with these guys, and be a part of the greatness every single day."

If Super Bowl rings are the measure of greatness, Kelce is well on his way to truly cementing his legacy, like he desires to. He trails Rob Gronkowski by just one for the most ever by a tight end. According to his own statement on his podcast, he is going to catch him.