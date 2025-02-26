Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have helped build a dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs. Could the duo bring an NHL franchise to the city next?

On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce interviewed NHL brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk after their recent run with the United States in the Four Nations Face-off.

During the episode, Jason Kelce told his younger brother that he should help bring an NHL franchise to Kansas City. He also suggested quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a partner. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end agreed that he would love to but wasn't sure how or if it would be possible.

(1:05:00) Jason: "Should we bring a hockey team to Kansas City?"

Travis: "Fu*k. yes. I've been f**king on that train for a while. I don't know if Kansas City loves it as much as I do."

Jason: "Just have you and Pat Mahomes be part of the team. People will show up."

Travis: "We've got a minor league team."

Jason: "No, no, no, no, no. We need an NHL team."

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are already investors in the Formula 1 race team, Alpine Racing.

Travis Kelce revealed Taylor Swift's music helped him after Super Bowl LIX loss

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is still processing the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce asked his younger brother if he listens to sad music when he is depressed.

It was then that the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end revealed that he thinks it's necessary to listen to that type of music in order to find your happiness again. He also revealed that Taylor Swift's music is perfect to reflect all of those feelings right now.

"Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first, right? I listen to music that is very telling of my mood, yes. I just listen to Taylor's music. She has something for everything."

Travis Kelce then declared that the Philadelphia Eagles "broke his heart" in the 40-22 loss in Super Bowl LIX just two weeks ago. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is yet to announce his decision on whether he will continue to play next season.

