  • Travis Kelce had a 'blast' attending girlfriend Taylor Swift's Paris concert with Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper: "It's absolutely unbelievable"

Travis Kelce had a 'blast' attending girlfriend Taylor Swift's Paris concert with Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper: "It's absolutely unbelievable"

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 15, 2024 13:00 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce had a 'blast' attending girlfriend Taylor Swift's Paris concert with Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper

Travis Kelce was seen in the crowd at one of Taylor Swift's most recent shows in Paris. Following a bit of a break and an album release, she is back on the road and her Kansas City Chiefs partner went to see her perform. It looked like he enjoyed himself, and on the "New Heights" podcast, he confirmed that he did:

"[Paris] was fun. I had a blast at Tay's show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour. I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department. A few songs, a handful of those songs in the new show. Which means there's a new segment. It's absolutely unbelievable."

The tight end said he enjoyed every minute of it, and added that he got to see a few familiar faces: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. The three of them shared a suite and had a great time watching the show.

Jason Kelce couldn't resist asking whether or not Cooper asked about the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason recently retired after playing his entire NFL career with that franchise. Travis said "Of course," Cooper asked, since he's a massive Eagles fan.

Jason noted that this was the fifth concert of Swift's that the Chiefs star has been to. He's traveled to a lot of different places around the world, from Kansas City to Argentina and now Paris, to see Swift's show that is currently sweeping the globe.

How many of Travis Kelce's games has Taylor Swift attended?

Taylor Swift went to 13 NFL games in 2023-2024
Taylor Swift went to 13 NFL games in 2023-2024

Jason Kelce noted that Travis Kelce has now attended five performances of Taylor Swift. She was a frequent visitor to Kansas City Chiefs games last season, first going in September against the Chicago Bears, and she would be at the majority of the rest of them. Swift, all told, made it to 13 games.

That includes one on Christmas Day, and all four playoff games (and the Super Bowl), as she became a fixture of the stands when the Chiefs were in town. This is a trend expected to continue next season, and will likely be a heavily discussed topic once again.

