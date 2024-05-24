  • NFL
  Travis Kelce breaks silence on Chiefs teammate Harrison Butker's commencement speech

Travis Kelce breaks silence on Chiefs teammate Harrison Butker's commencement speech

By Habib Timileyin
Modified May 24, 2024 15:09 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Chiefs teammate Harrison Butker's commencement speech

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has finally spoken out on his teammate Harrison Butker's commencement speech, in which he stated that women are meant to be homemakers. The speech also included a mention of Kelce's celebrity girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The future Hall of Fame tight end addressed the criticism of Butker during a conversation with his brother, Jason Kelce, on the most recent episode of "New Heights."

Like the majority of those who have voiced their opinions thus far, Kelce disagrees with Butker's viewpoint, but it does not lessen his value as a teammate.

"I cherish him as a teammate," Travis said to his brother Jason Kelce in the May 24 podcast episode. "He's treated family and family that I've introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness, and that's how he treats everyone.”
"When it comes down to his views and what he said, those are his," said Kelce. "Aside from the fact that he simply loves his family and his children, I can't say I agree with most of it or really any of it. Also, I don't believe I should evaluate him based on his beliefs about how to live, particularly his religious beliefs. That's just not who I am."

The three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end also mentioned that his background in Ohio, where he was exposed to a diverse range of social classes, faiths, races, and nationalities, had an impact on his perspective on other people.

He said that he never feels the need to condemn someone based solely on their beliefs because of the diversity of religious classes he witnessed growing up, which has helped him respect every single one of those people.

Jason Kelce and other stars on Harrison Butker's commencement speech

Harrison Butker's 20-minute speech at Benedictine College in Kansas has stirred controversy in the last few weeks. Numerous well-known people have since come out to support or refute Butker's viewpoint.

On the most recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast, former center Jason Kelce said he can't agree with everyone's beliefs.

"A lot of the things he said in his commencement speech are not things that I align myself with, but he was giving a commencement speech at a Catholic university, and it ended up being a very religious and Catholic speech,” Jason said.

Whoopi Goldberg, an American actress, comedian, writer and television personality, defended the NFL kicker, claiming that he is a devout Catholic who spoke to an audience at a Catholic college.

"He's welcome to hold these beliefs, and they are his. I do not have to accept them. It is not necessary for the women seated in that audience to accept them either,” she said.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes disagreed with his teammate's remarks, but he respects Butker for who he is. Mahomes continued by saying that Butker was merely making an effort to guide people.

