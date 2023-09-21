Travis Kelce breaks silence on viral Taylor Swift rumor: "I threw the ball in her court"

Travis Kelce's 2023 season is divided into talks about his on-field game and rumored linkup with pop icon Taylor Swift.

With constant speculation and reports, various people — including Jason Kelce — chimed in on the matter. It worked well to add fuel to the fire, and people began concocting their own stories about the two celebrities.

While on "The Pat McAfee Show," Travis Kelce cleared the air himself. As per the Kansas City Chiefs star, there are a lot of things being said about the two, answering McAfee's question about his love life.

"I threw it out there," Kelce said. "I threw the ball in her court, and I told her, 'Maybe I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see. We'll see what happens in the near future."

Furthermore, McAfee also asked Travis Kelce if he hated the focus on his love life.

While a bit bothersome, the Chiefs tight end said that he isn't bothered by what was happening:

"No, I don't hate the rumors. It's life, baby. It's life".

In fact, the Super Bowl champion found the entire situation funny:

"It's funny. It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten. Right now, it's like an old game in school called telephone where everybody is whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff. ... No one actually knows what's going on."

The rumors first began when Travis and Jason Kelce mentioned the former attending Taylor's Eras Tour at the Arrowhead Stadium. Apparently, he wished to offer her a friendship bracelet and meet but wasn't able to do so.