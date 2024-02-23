Travis Kelce? Brock Purdy? Fans fire up debate on the most underpaid NFL player in 2024 

Every year, the NFL has players who are overpaid and who are underpaid.

The underpaid ones are usually the young stars playing at the highest level on their rookie deals, especially if they were drafted in the later rounds. In some cases, veterans who sign big deals during the time of their extensions are also playing on bargains as the salary cap increases each season.

For example, Patrick Mahomes signed his record-breaking 10-year contract worth up to $503 million in 2020. Now, there are quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and others who are being paid more annually.

Other players such as San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams are a few more examples of underpaid players in the NFL.

Purdy's rookie deal is worth less than $4 million, and he led his team to the Super Bowl this season. Kelce is the fourth-highest tight end per year and is clearly the No. 1, 2, or 3 best tight end in the NFL.

A Reddit post went around recently asking fans who the most underpaid player in the NFL is. Many fans gave interesting answers with some good backup claims.

As fans debated on who they think the most underpaid player in the NFL is, some lobbied for Patrick Mahomes, while Raheem Mostert got mentioned a few times. Other players such as Baker Mayfield, Travis Kelce and Quincy Williams were also mentioned.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Who are some of the most overpaid players in the NFL?

While there are many underpaid players in the NFL, there are many overpaid players as well. From quarterbacks to defensive ends to linemen, there are overpaid players at every position.

Here are some of the most overpaid players in the NFL:

Seattle Seahawks S Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams signed a four-year deal with the Seahawks in 2021 worth $72 million. Since the 2021 season, Adams has recorded 138 tackles, eight pass deflections and no turnovers.

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Upon being traded to the Denver Broncos in the 2022 off-season, the Broncos awarded Russell Wilson with a five-year, $245 million contract extension. In the last two seasons, he's gone 11-19 as a starting quarterback.

Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson

Like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson was traded and then was awarded a whopping five-year $230 million fully guaranteed contract with his new team. He's played only 12 games since 2022, going 8-4 as a starter.