  • Travis Kelce brushes aside the chances of Taylor Swift performing at the next Kelce Jam: “That would be crazy”

Travis Kelce brushes aside the chances of Taylor Swift performing at the next Kelce Jam: “That would be crazy”

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 22, 2024 20:13 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce doesn't think he will get Taylor Swift to attend at his music festival.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hosted his 2nd annual music festival, "Kelce Jam," last weekend. The event featured performances from Diplo, Lil Wayne and 2Chainz and took place at the Azura Amphitheater. Kelce, who made several appearances on stage, took time to answer questions from media members.

Billboard magazine was in attendance and spoke to Kelce, and the video was posted on the publication's official TikTok account. Kelce was asked if Taylor Swift would be headlining a Kelce Jam music festival in the future. He said the Azura Amphitheater likely wouldn't be big enough for Swift to perform.

"That would be crazy. We would have to go to a stadium. I don’t think the amphitheater we’re in right now can hold that," Kelce said.

Travis Kelce is more than aware of the type of crowd that Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" has welcomed throughout the last year. The Grammy-winning singer is currently on the European leg of the record-breaking tour, which is why she wasn't able to attend "Kelce Jam" this year. Kelce, for his part, returned just in time for the music festival, and he visited Swift during her weekend shows in Paris, France.

Travis Kelce shared Taylor Swift's advice for "Kelce Jam"

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoyed some downtime for a few days after kicking off the European leg of her tour. The couple visited Lake Como, Italy, and were seen by other visitors enjoying dinners and walking the streets of the popular vacation spot.

While she couldn't attend the music festival, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told reporters Swift wished she could have attended. He also said she advised him to just "go out here and have fun."

Kelce also answered questions about the couple's trip to Italy. He told them that he enjoyed the entire experience, especially the food. He even went on to talk about his favorite dish from the trip, which happened to be buttered ravioli.

