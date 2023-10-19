Travis Kelce buying $6,000,000 mansion amid Taylor Swift romance after privacy concerns: TMZ report

Travis Kelce has reportedly purchased a $6 million mansion amid his evolving relationship with Taylor Swift. It was previously claimed that they were on the lookout for a house on NBC by Jenna Hager Bush. But now TMZ is reporting that the footballer has gone ahead and got a new house in the middle of the season.

Part of the reason is due to his relationship with the singer. Given Taylor Swift's global appeal, there was an increasing focus on her relationship with Travis Kelce. And fans were coming out and staking out places outside his old home so that they could hope to catch a glimpse of the entertainment star.

But the footballer, TMZ says, began feeling uncomfortable with the whole situation and wanted more privacy. The attention he was getting had climbed from before when he was just an elite football player, as silly as that sounds to say, and he needed to upgrade his home accordingly.

A little more about Travis Kelce's new property

As reported further by TMZ, Travis Kelce got a steal for $6 million. He gets a mansion that has 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and over 16,000 square feet of living space. If that was not enough, it even a pool with a waterfall attached.

For the sportsperson in Travis Kelce, it comes with a tennis and pickleball court and a mini-golf course. But what is perhaps the most important factor in all of this is that is in a gated and secluded community. Security presence was becoming mandatory in front of his old home and he will hope that this house achieves his stated aim of getting some privacy for him and, by extension, Taylor Swift.

Move confirms Taylor Swift's continuing regularity in Kansas City

Taylor Swift has an apartment in Manhattan and the footballer visited her in New York for an alleged date. He then dropped in at MetLife Stadium to see brother Jason Kelce play for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Jets.

But given he has a requirement to be with Kansas City whenever they play there, it looks like Taylor Swift is also doing her part to visit him regularly. If he has a more private pad now, it will make things easier for her as well when she is in the city, because all the concerns regarding breach of privacy stem from her fame. This move makes it more certain that she will gradually become even more of a fixture in the Chiefs' games at Arrowhead stadium.