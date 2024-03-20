Travis Kelce calls 'bullsh*t' as brother Jason pledges loyalty to Eagles in a Kelce Bowl repeat as Chiefs aim for three-peat

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce matched up in the Super Bowl last year. Travis emerged victorious, but any future matchups between the same teams will not hold both brothers after Jason retired. That might open things up for one brother to root for the other in the future, but not if the Philadelphia Eagles are involved.

Although it didn't happen, many suspected there might have been a rematch this last season. If it happens in the future, don't expect Jason to root for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason said via the New Heights podcast:

"I will root for the Eagles of course because I will always be an Eagle first and foremost. I will still root for Travis to have a good game because he's my brother. But I will definitely be cheering on the Eagles in this scenario."

Travis, a bit annoyed by that, mumbled under his breath:

"B******t."

When his brother finished, Travis added:

"Well good luck to your Eagles."

Jason wants to see the Philadelphia Eagles do well, above all else, so if they make it back to face Travis and the Chiefs, there will be no confusion on Jason's part: he will not be rooting for his brother's team.

Will there be a Chiefs-Eagles rematch in 2024?

Travis Kelce (right) and Jason Kelce

For the first portion of last season, both the Chiefs and Eagles looked more than good enough (especially Philadelphia, who started 10-1) to both return to the Super Bowl for a rematch. It didn't happen, eventually, but can it happen this year?

The Eagles have gone all in on free agency, adding Saquon Barkley, CJ Gardner-Johnson and others. The Chiefs, to their credit, have added players, too. What does that mean for each team's chances?

It means that the Chiefs have the best odds in the AFC at +650. The San Francisco 49ers are +500 for the best in the NFL, but the Chiefs are right there. As for the Eagles, they're +1600, which puts them with the eighth-best odds. A rematch isn't super likely, but it's more than possible.