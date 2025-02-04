Travis Kelce calls out media for doubling down on Chiefs' referees' favoritism conspiracy theory

Travis Kelce is close to making history. The legendary tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, a three-time Super Bowl champion, is one game away from a three-peat. No NFL franchise has ever won three straight Super Bowl rings, and Kansas City's dynasty has a single game to go.

On Monday, the NFL officially started Super Bowl week in Los Angeles with a media day. Kelce, always entertaining in front of a microphone, flipped the script. He grabbed the mic and spoke with the reporters, asking a question that, perhaps, all Chiefs' players and fans want to know:

If I could ask the media one question - why are you guys leaning into this whole ref thing? Why are you guys leaning into it?

Referees have been a huge part of the discussion around the previous two games for the Chiefs. Plenty of controversy was created during the AFC Divisional Round against the Houston Texans; one week later, a controversial play with Josh Allen on a fourth-down conversion again created discussion.

The Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, a rematch from Super Bowl LVII two seasons ago. Back then, Kansas City won a classic by a 38-35 score; they're now favored by 1.5 points by the books.

Travis Kelce's playoff numbers: Chiefs tight end dominates in the postseason

He has made a habit of great performances when the stakes are highest. In his career, Kelce has had 174 catches, 2,039 yards and 20 touchdowns in 24 playoff games. He has been a key part of each of Kansas City's three Super Bowl championships with Patrick Mahomes.

In their previous matchup, two seasons ago, it was another great game for the tight end. He had six receptions, 81 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs won the game in a last-second game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker.

One of the reasons that made the game special was Travis' older brother playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason Kelce was the starting center for Philadelphia that night; he also won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017. However, Jason retired after the 2023 season.

