Travis Kelce challenges brother Jason as Saquon Barkley sets off drinking debate: "I'm gonna get to the bottom of this"

Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, have risen to even more stardom since their podcast, New Heights, got up and going. With both brothers appearing to be larger than life, as evidenced by their party nature, the two stars are living their best lives.

Naturally, there is a sibling rivalry between the two, and new Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley might have just sparked the latest contest between the two.

Jason Kelce is not shy about drinking at Travis' NFL games, as evidenced by his performances in this year's playoffs. Because of this, Barkley, who was a guest on the New Heights podcast, posed a rather interesting question for the brothers.

Barkley asked who would win a chugging contest between Jason and Travis. Of course, each gave their reasons for why they would win. Then, Travis Kelce laid down the marker.

Travis said:

"We're gonna figure this out. We're going to enter ourselves into this drinking contest. Maybe at the shore or something."

So should we be on the lookout for Travis and Jason Kelce to be enter a beer-chugging contest soon?

Could Travis Kelce actually beat Jason in a beer-chugging contest?

As anyone with a sibling knows, there is competition with just about everything you do. Whether that be coloring, kicking the football or any another game, the stakes are always high and bragging rights are always on the table.

So when it comes to Jason and Travis Kelce's beer-chugging contest, who would win out of the two?

Of course, we have seen Jason in his element during last year's playoff games as he was regularly without a shirt and had a beer in hand, but Travis seems confident that he can take down his brother.

Unfortunately, we aren't likely to know who the winner will be as Travis will have to keep himself in shape over the offseason as the Chiefs look to win a historic third consecutive Super Bowl in 2024.

But nevertheless, Travis seems confident that, in a beer-chugging contest, he will beat Jason.