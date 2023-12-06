In a rare sight, Jason and Travis Kelce both took losses in the same week with defeats to the 49ers and Packers, respectively, over the weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained on the New Heights podcast what went wrong in the primetime 27-19 loss to Jordan Love and the Packers:

“I said it after the game, and it just hats off to the Packers, they executed better than us. We were in the game start to finish, [just] didn't end the way we wanted it to. But we still had a chance to tie it there at the end and go into OT."

He continued, claiming to have played well despite losing:

"But in the first half ... the Packers did a great job of kind of controlling the clock, but we thought we played pretty damn good. … I'm excited to get back out there tomorrow, get back at practice, find a way to bring the juice, bring the energy, help set that culture that we have in place or help reiterate that culture.”

Will Travis Kelce have 1,000 yards in 2023?

Travis Kelce at Chiefs Packers Football

As big-name players around the league and even some newcomers begin to cross the 1,000-yard mark, the Chiefs tight end still remains significantly away from the milestone. After the Week 13 contest, Travis Kelce sits at 813 yards, which averages out to about 63 yards per week.

With five weeks left in the regular season, the tight end finds himself in a race against time to keep his 1,000-yard streak alive. If he maintains his current weekly pace, he will finish the year with about 1,125 yards. That said, there are some wrinkles to this.

Patrick Mahomes' top pass catcher missed Week 1 of the regular season due to injury, so that changes the estimate and the pace he truly is on. Taking that into account, he has averaged about 74 yards per game in games he has played in. If he keeps that pace, he'll finish the year with about 1,256 yards, well over the 1000-yard mark.

If he earns that number, he will have essentially maintained his production year over year. Even though the total production would be about 80 yards shy of the 1,338 yards he produced last year. The average production per game, however, would be about the same.

Travis Kelce's touchdown catches, barring a few explosive games, has taken a hit. Last year, he had 12 touchdown catches. This year, he has five with five games to go. He's had one touchdown catch since the final snap of the Oct. 22 showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

