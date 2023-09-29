Travis Kelce, Chris Jones name two NFL superstars who'd fit right into WWE's "steroid-era"

Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are two of the best players in the NFL who have recently been in the headlines. Both are teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs and an integral part of the team's success over the last couple of seasons.

Jones recently made an appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast that Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason. He was asked about life after the NFL and which current player would be in the WWE after they retire.

Jones answered with a fellow star tight end like Kelce:

"George Kittle, man. I can see him"

Kelce added that the 49ers star appeared at WrestleMania, WWE's biggest event in Dallas last April:

"Kittle's already whooping ass. He was on WrestleMania this past year in Dallas, I believe."

The Chiefs tight end added a star receiver to the list of potential players who could trade in the cleats for WWE post-NFL:

"Tell you what, DK Metcalf looks like he's f***ing — you know what I mean? Jump off the top row and fucking stutter somebody... I don’t know what it was. I think, it was the steroid era of our — of growing up in the 90s. Where it looked it every single wrestler was the biggest, strongest human being in the fucking world."

Chris Jones held out to start the 2023 NFL season due to a contract dispute that started in the offseason.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle and the Chiefs ended the holdout with a restructured one-year, $19.5 million deal earlier this month. In two games played, Jones has 2.5 sacks and three tackles.

Taylor Swift's presence at Arrowhead Stadium dominated headlines

Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Week 3 game vs. Bears

Travis Kelce found himself all over the internet and social media thanks to Grammy award-winning artist Taylor Swift, who arrived at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs face the Bears last week.

She sat in a suite alongside Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce as well as with others. The eight-time Pro Bowl had seven catches for 69 yards a touchdowns in the game.

They were reportedly seen leaving the game together with Swift having a Chiefs jacket tied to her waist. We'll see if the popstar shows up at another Chiefs game this season.